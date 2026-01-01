Madison Seating Expands Inventory as Think and Amia Drive the Steelcase Office Chair Trend in 2026

Madison Seating expands its 2026 Steelcase inventory, highlighting Think and Amia chairs to meet growing demand for ergonomic, cost-aware office seating.

Our goal is to give customers clear access to dependable ergonomic seating. By expanding Think and Amia availability, we’re helping teams and individuals find options that fit their work and budget.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Seating announced an expansion of its 2026 selection of Steelcase office chair models, with a focus on the rising popularity of Steelcase Think and Steelcase Amia. The curated assortment—featuring open-box and refurbished options—aims to make premium ergonomics accessible to home offices, growing teams, and facilities leaders balancing comfort, durability, and cost. Current inventory, pricing, and availability are published on the Steelcase collection page at Madison Seating.Explore the latest inventory and pricing here: https://www.madisonseating.com/attribute/brand/steelcase/ Why Think and Amia Are Rising in 2026Across hybrid organizations and creative studios, users are gravitating toward chairs that deliver dependable lumbar support, adaptable fit, and long-wear comfort. Think and Amia meet those criteria with distinct approaches: Think emphasizes adaptive, body-responsive support that moves with the user. At the same time, Amia is known for all-day comfort anchored by consistent lower-back reinforcement. Both models ship in configurations that satisfy a wide range of desk heights, body types, and daily tasks.- Steelcase Think: adaptive back support, intuitive recline, available with 3D knit back options, and adjustable arms for fine-tuned fit.- Steelcase Amia: reinforced lower-back support, flexible seat edge for pressure relief, available in multiple base finishes and arm configurations.As organizations standardize on fewer, more versatile seating SKUs, these chairs have emerged as value leaders for individual focus work, shared hoteling stations, and on-camera collaboration needs.Inventory Highlights and Pricing SnapshotsMadison Seating’s Steelcase collection includes rotating stock across colors, frames, and arm configurations. While inventory changes frequently, recent examples on the collection page include:- Steelcase Think (including 3D-knit backs): discounts of up to approximately 76% off select configurations.- Steelcase Amia Ergonomic Task Chair: discounts up to approximately 53% off select configurations.- Steelcase Reply Mesh: discounts up to approximately 72% off select configurations.- Leap V2 with Aluminum Frame: discounts up to approximately 87% off select configurations.- Amia Work Stool (fully loaded): discounts up to approximately 60% off select configurations.Colorways and frames (e.g., Black, Indigo, Burgundy; Platinum or Aluminum frames) rotate in limited quantities. Select models are offered armless or with 4‑way adjustable arms. Availability is updated on a rolling basis.Quality, Value, and Transparent AccessThe expanded selection emphasizes verified quality and value, pairing premium components with transparent, published pricing. Open-box and refurbished models provide an accessible path to top-tier ergonomics for startups and SMBs outfitting shared spaces, as well as individual professionals upgrading a home setup. For facilities teams, consolidating on Think and Amia can simplify maintenance, training, and parts planning while maintaining high user support.Availability and How to CompareBecause open-box and refurbished lots can sell quickly, the best way to compare models and configurations is to review what’s in stock on the collection page and filter by price, material, color, or arm options. For bulk purchases, facilities teams can align timelines and quantities with replenishment windows to secure consistent sets across hoteling stations, conference rooms, and individual workpoints.About Madison SeatingMadison Seating is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in premium office seating and modern furniture. The company curates open-box and refurbished selections from leading brands to deliver high-performance ergonomics at accessible prices. With nationwide shipping and a frequently refreshed catalog, Madison Seating equips hybrid workforces, creative studios, and growing businesses with chairs built for comfort, durability, and design.

