Consumers Again Select Trane as the Most Trusted HVAC Brand in the 2026 Lifestory Research Study

Trane continues its long-standing leadership in consumer trust with the highest 2026 Net Trust Quotient Score among major HVAC brands.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedHVAC Brand Study, identifying Trane as the most trusted HVAC brand among consumers across the United States. The 2026 recognition marks the twelfth consecutive year Trane has earned this distinction, reflecting strong, enduring consumer confidence in the brand’s reliability, system performance, and long-term value in the residential heating and cooling market.The study results are based on feedback from 12,328 individuals who reported actively shopping for HVAC systems within the past 12 months. Participants evaluated the brands they encountered during their purchase consideration process, providing insight into how consumers assess quality, trustworthiness, and product reputation when selecting a new home comfort system. Because the study focuses on the brands most widely recognized and frequently considered by shoppers, the findings offer a meaningful view of trust across the national HVAC marketplace.America’s Most TrustedHVAC BrandTrane earned the highest Net Trust Quotient Score in the 2026 study, finishing ahead of a competitive field of leading HVAC manufacturers. The brand’s performance reflects strong consumer perceptions of durability, product reliability, and overall system dependability — qualities that remain central to buyer decision-making in the HVAC category.The 2026 rankings evaluated twelve major residential HVAC brands, including Carrier, Lennox, Rheem, Whirlpool, American Standard, Bryant, York, Goodman, Ruud, Mitsubishi, and Amana. These manufacturers represent the companies most frequently considered by consumers across a range of product tiers and system configurations. While several brands received positive trust ratings, Trane remained the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-hvac-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

