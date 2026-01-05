D-Link Continues to Expand Its Wi-Fi 7 Portfolio Across Business and Home

The Essential Upgrade for High Demand Homes and Businesses Wi-Fi 7: Ready for multi-device, high-throughput use.

Our expanding Wi-Fi 7 portfolio reflects D-Link’s continued investment in next-generation wireless connectivity across both business and home environments” — Raman Bridwell, Vice President, Product and Services

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Link United States and Canada today announced continued expansion of its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio across business and consumer environments, highlighting its ongoing investment in next-generation wireless connectivity. With more than 39 years of networking experience, D-Link continues to deliver high-performance networking solutions designed to support modern workplaces, homes, and connected lifestyles.Wi-Fi 7 FOR BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENTSD-Link is extending Wi-Fi 7 into professional networking environments with solutions designed to support growing performance demands across offices, campuses, and commercial deployments.BUSINESS Wi-Fi 7 AND MULTI-GIG SWITCHING SOLUTIONSo DAP-E9560 (BE9500)Wi-Fi 7 access point designed for professional and commercial environmentsMULTI-GIG AND 10GbE SWITCHING SOLUTIONSDesigned to help businesses support higher wireless capacity at the network edge as Wi-Fi 7 adoption grows, including newly released:o DXS-3130 Series10GbE switching for high-performance access and aggregationo DMS-1250 SeriesMulti-Gig Smart Managed switching for modern SMB and campus networkso DMS-3130 SeriesManaged switching designed for scalable access and aggregation deploymentsTogether, these solutions give organizations a flexible path to deploy Wi-Fi 7 alongside higher-capacity wired infrastructure.Wi-Fi 7 SOLUTIONS FOR THE CONNECTED HOMED-Link continues to broaden its Wi-Fi 7 lineup with routers, range extenders, and adapters designed to fit different home sizes, usage needs, and budgets.Wi-Fi 7 ROUTERSo R95 (BE9500)Flagship Wi-Fi 7 router for performance-driven households with many connected deviceso R36 (BE3600)Wi-Fi 7 router designed for apartments and smaller homeso C36 (BE3600)Cost-optimized Wi-Fi 7 router focused on essential connectivityo R72 (BE7200)Wi-Fi 7 smart router planned for later in 2026, designed for modern connected homesExpanded Coverageo M72 (BE7200)Wi-Fi 7 router that expands to support coverage across larger or multi-room homeso E95 (BE9500)Wi-Fi 7 range extender designed to expand coverage without replacing an existing routerThis portfolio gives customers clear choices based on how and where they connect.Wi-Fi 7 AND MATTER-ENABLED SMART HOME SOLUTIONSMatter is an industry-wide smart home standard designed to improve compatibility, security, and continuity across devices from different brands. As smart-home ecosystems continue to grow, D-Link is aligning its Wi-Fi 7 roadmap with emerging interoperability standards such as Matter.MATTER-ENABLED SOLUTIONSo MS95 (BE9500)Wi-Fi 7 router with built-in Matter hub, combining high-performance networking with smart-home controlo MS30 (AX3000) and MS60 (AX6000) Wi-Fi 6 router solutions with Matter support, help enable compatible smart-home devices to connect and operate together alongside other home networking devicesENABLING Wi-Fi 7 ON EXISTING DEVICESD-Link is also making it easier to adopt Wi-Fi 7 without replacing existing hardware.o AE65U (BE6500)USB Wi-Fi 7 adapter designed to bring next-generation wireless connectivity to compatible laptops and desktopsA PORTFOLIO-DRIVEN Wi-Fi 7 APPROACHD-Link’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio gives customers flexibility as they adopt next-generation wireless across both business and home environments.“Our expanding Wi-Fi 7 portfolio reflects D-Link’s continued investment in next-generation wireless connectivity across both business and home environments,” said Raman Bridwell, Vice President of Product and Services at D-Link North America. “We are focused on delivering solutions that support how customers connect today while building a strong foundation for future growth.”AVAILABILITYSelect Wi-Fi 7 products are available now with additional models expected to roll out throughout 2026.D-Link’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio will continue to expand throughout 2026. Product availability, specifications, and certifications may vary by model and region. Additional information is available at www.dlink.com CONTACT A D-LINK SOLUTIONS EXPERTContact a D-Link Solutions Expert at solutions@us.dlink.com or 888-354-6574.ABOUT D-LINKBusiness Solutions Provider for 39+ YearsD-Link is a global leader with operations in 90+ locations across 43 countries, providing networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Its comprehensive portfolio ranges from industry-leading routers and switches to AI-driven cloud management and M2M and IoT services, all designed for flexible, more secure, and scalable connectivity. Follows NDAA and TAA for public sector and enterprise projects. Learn more at http://www.dlink.com One Connection to D-Link. Infinite Possibilities. From small teams to global operations, D-Link delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to evolving business needs, adaptable, high-performance, and built to scale.Media RelationsD-Link Systems, Inc.pr@us.dlink.comDISCLAIMERS AND NOTES• Performance and environment. Actual range, distance, coverage, speed, and power or data capacity may vary, be lower for a given network, and depend on device, compatibility, cable limitations, ISP service plan, temperature, and other environmental conditions.• This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding product availability, features, standards support, and development timelines. Actual results may differ due to market conditions, certification requirements, regional regulations, or other factors. D-Link undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

