Matters of the heart: A pharmacogenomics (PGx) success story

A Veteran’s journey to better health with personalized medicine and pharmacogenomics

For years, Army Veteran Dariton Robinson had a big problem: high cholesterol.

He tried everything his doctors suggested. He took different pills—like pravastatin, atorvastatin and rosuvastatin—but each one came with frustrating side effects. He experienced muscle pain and a fluttering heartbeat.

“Nothing ever seemed to work right,” he recalled. “I was starting to think maybe this was just how it had to be.”

But his luck changed when he met Dr. Paula Newberry, a specialist and Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (CPP). Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners are health care professionals who provide direct patient care, medication therapy management and patient counseling. They work closely with patients to optimize medication therapy.

The power of personalized medicine

In VA health care, an exciting change is happening: a shift to personalized medicine. This means providers now have a tool they can use to better tailor medications for patients.

Dr. Newberry introduced Robinson to a powerful, cutting-edge tool: Pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing.

What is PGx? It’s a special test that analyzes how a person’s genes affect the way their body processes medications. Think of it as a roadmap that shows which drugs will work best and which ones might cause bad side effects.

Dr. Newberry recently completed VA training on adding PGx testing to her practice. She was eager to use her new skill to help the Veteran.

“She explained that this test could help us understand how my body reacts to statins,” Robinson said. “It wasn’t just trial and error anymore. The plan would be more personalized to me.”

A tailored success story

The test results were a game-changer.

With the new genetic information, Dr. Newberry was able to carefully adjust his treatment plan, choosing a regimen that was personalized to how his body metabolizes medications.

Robinson is now doing well. His cholesterol numbers have never been better, and he feels great.

“I finally feel like we’re on the right track,” he shared. “My cholesterol levels have improved, and I am within my goal.”

This Veteran’s success story shows how dedicated VA is to delivering precision health care. By using pharmacogenomics, VA health care providers are tailoring treatments to each Veteran’s unique genetic makeup, reducing adverse drug reactions and improving outcomes.

Because when it comes to your health, personalized care isn’t just better—it’s the care you deserve.

Note: Managing chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Ask your primary care team how you can partner with a clinical pharmacy practitioner on your journey to take charge of your health.

Your health is a team effort and you’re the most important member of the team.