Sheffield Fintech FundingSearch.com Set to Transform Commercial Finance Industry with February 2026 Launch

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundingSearch.com , an intelligent matching platform for UK commercial finance, has announced it will officially open its doors on 1st February 2026. The Sheffield-based fintech is now inviting commercial finance brokers to join its waiting list ahead of launch, offering early adopters priority access to what founder Phillip Evans describes as "the platform I wish existed when I started broking 10 years ago."The platform addresses a persistent problem in commercial finance: an industry still heavily reliant on manual processes, outdated technology, and time-consuming research. According to FundingSearch, brokers currently spend upwards of 20 hours per deal researching suitable lenders, time that could be spent winning new business and serving clients."Commercial finance brokers are skilled professionals operating with tools from the last century," said Evans, Founder and CEO of FundingSearch.com. "I've lived this frustration myself. You spend hours trawling through lender criteria, preparing applications that get rejected because of a technicality buried in page forty of a lending policy. Meanwhile, your client is waiting, and other deals are piling up. It's inefficient for everyone involved."FundingSearch.com aims to change this by connecting borrowers, brokers, and lenders through a seamless digital marketplace. The platform's intelligent matching technology generates an instant ranked list of suitable lenders from a single business profile upload, complete with match probability scores and clear reasoning for each recommendation.Verified Data, Professional DocumentationA key differentiator for FundingSearch is its direct integration with Xero and Sage accounting software. Rather than relying on self-reported financials, the platform pulls live profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and cash flow data directly from a borrower's accounting system. This verified approach not only eliminates manual data entry but also builds lender confidence in application quality.The platform also generates professional, broker-branded documentation automatically, including client quotations, terms and conditions for all loan types, and suitability letters. A comprehensive audit log ensures regulatory compliance is built into every transaction."We're not just saving brokers time on research," Evans explained. "We're giving independent professionals the same quality of tools that large networks have. Your client sees polished, branded documentation. Lenders receive complete, verified application packages. Everyone wins."Built for the Full Commercial Finance SpectrumUnlike competitors focused primarily on property finance, FundingSearch covers the complete range of commercial funding: asset finance, invoice finance, working capital, trade finance, merchant cash advance, and property finance, including bridging loans, development finance, and commercial mortgages.The platform also features Companies House auto-lookup for instant business verification and a master application system that maps intelligently to multiple lender forms — saving what FundingSearch estimates is 80 per cent of application completion time.Early Access for Waiting List MembersCommercial finance brokers who join the waiting list at www.fundingsearch.com will receive priority access when the platform launches on 1st February 2026, along with exclusive early-adopter benefits."This platform has been built by a broker, for brokers," said Evans. "I've spent decades in this industry, and I understand what professionals actually need, not what software developers think they need. The brokers who join us early will help shape where we go next. This is genuinely a chance to be part of something that will change how our industry operates."FundingSearch is targeting significant efficiency gains for users: 15 hours or more saved per deal, a 40 per cent increase in application approval rates, and 90 per cent reduction in document preparation time. For lenders, the platform promises pre-qualified applications with verified financial data, reducing due diligence time by up to 60 per cent.The company has its sights set beyond the UK, with expansion into Ireland, Australia, and Canada planned as part of its growth strategy.Commercial finance brokers can register their interest and join the waiting list now at www.fundingsearch.com

