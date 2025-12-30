Influential Women Spotlight: Ingrid Monge Laplanche, Accomplished IT Leader Driving Innovation & Excellence

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging Over 25 Years of Expertise to Mentor Teams, Implement Solutions, and Empower OrganizationsIngrid Monge Laplanche is a highly accomplished Information Technology professional with over 25 years of experience in IT management, software implementation, database administration, and technical support. Her expertise encompasses a wide array of technologies, including SQL Server, .NET and Access development, SAP, AS400, Sage Accpac, network installation, and cybersecurity. Ingrid has earned a reputation for delivering efficient, high-quality solutions while guiding organizations through complex IT projects, data conversions, and system implementations. Notably, her 2018 project in Haiti evolved into a software program that continues to be used today, exemplifying the lasting impact of her work.Currently serving as Technical Support Manager for Qmatic US, Ingrid leads and mentors a team of IT professionals, overseeing advanced technical support, resource management, process improvements, and security best practices. She is dedicated to building high-performing teams, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation in IT operations. Prior to this role, Ingrid held multiple positions in software and database management, both as a freelancer and with international clients, delivering tailored solutions and ensuring seamless software integration across diverse environments. Her ability to adapt to evolving technologies while maintaining a focus on efficiency and accuracy has made her a trusted leader in the field.Ingrid brings to her work not only technical expertise but also a global perspective, supported by an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration/Management and technical certifications in Computer Programming, Cybersecurity Fundamentals, and Cybersecurity Risk Management from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Fluent in Spanish and proficient in French, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to navigate complex projects and diverse client needs with professionalism and precision.Ingrid attributes her success to a commitment to continuous learning, personal growth, and persistence. By staying adaptable and embracing challenges, she has consistently overcome obstacles and achieved meaningful results. Ingrid emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and approaching new opportunities with confidence and purpose. The best career advice she has received—to tackle the impossible before anyone tells you it can’t be done—has shaped her approach to work, encouraging innovation, resilience, and a proactive mindset in every project she undertakes.Passionate about empowering the next generation of women in technology, Ingrid advises them to stay focused, continue learning, and trust their abilities. “The technology sector thrives on curiosity and continuous growth, so embracing new skills and knowledge is essential. Equally important is having confidence in your abilities—your perspective and contributions are valuable, and persistence combined with dedication will help you excel and lead in this dynamic industry,” she says.Ingrid views the ever-evolving nature of technology as both a challenge and an opportunity. Staying current with new tools, platforms, and best practices requires dedication, while simultaneously presenting opportunities to implement innovative solutions and make a meaningful impact in organizations that embrace technological advancement.Guided by values of hard work, dedication, productivity, and humility, Ingrid approaches every challenge with focus while remaining grounded and open to learning. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys spending time with family, hiking, and engaging in outdoor activities that help her recharge, stay active, and maintain balance in life.Learn More about Ingrid Monge Laplanche:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ingrid-laplanche Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

