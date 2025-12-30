Dentomi Debuts at CES 2026 With Accessible AI Technology for Instant Oral Health Screening and Education

Dentomi Limited, an AI-driven oral healthcare innovator, will showcase its flagship product, GumAI for the first time at CES 2026 Hong Kong-based health tech startup will showcase GumAI, a highly sensitive, nearly instant screening solution designed to make oral care accessible to all, at CES 2026 Designed to transform the way people monitor and care for gum health, GumAI detects early signs of gum inflammation nearly instantaneously– a condition that affects more than half of adults worldwide

HONG KONG, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentomi Limited, an AI-driven oral healthcare innovator, will be showcasing its flagship product, GumAI for the first time at CES 2026. Founded in 2023 by Dr Reinhard Chau and Professor Walter Lam, Dentomi is dedicated to improving oral healthcare globally with accessible, scalable, and affordable digital solutions.

Designed to transform the way people monitor and care for gum health, GumAI detects early signs of gum inflammation nearly instantaneously – a condition that affects more than half of adults worldwide. Simply implemented through the use of a smartphone camera and advanced imaging technology, GumAI delivers highly accurate results. Testing outcome is on par with professional visual evaluations and takes mere seconds, allowing users to track their oral health quickly and conveniently.

“Our vision is to make oral care universally accessible, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those without access to routine dental checks” explains Dr. Reinhard Chau, Co-Founder of Dentomi. “By utilizing AI technology and everyday mobile devices, GumAI empowers users to detect issues earlier, take proactive steps toward better oral health, and ultimately reduce preventable dental disease and healthcare costs.”

GumAI guides users through a straightforward process of aligning their mouth with an onscreen overlay. A photo is then captured and real time results are delivered. GumAI presents personalized recommendations and, if necessary, clinical referral guidance. The technology can be easily deployed at home, in community centers, retail environments, pharmacies, or clinical settings.

“CES marks a milestone for Dentomi,” said Professor Walter Lam, Co-Founder of Dentomi. “We’re excited to present GumAI and demonstrate how simple tools like smartphones can close gaps in oral healthcare.”

With GumAI, preventative oral care is globally accessible and empowers users to take control of their gum health while improving overall well-being.

Dentomi will exhibit at Eureka Park, booth 63200 (HK Tech). Media representatives are invited to visit for live demonstrations of GumAI technology. To schedule an appointment for interviews, please contact Laura Runcie, laura.runcie@aboutbwf.com; (201)707-9372.

Dentomi Limited, founded in 2023 in Hong Kong by Professor Walter Lam and Dr. Reinhard Chau, specializes in AI-driven oral healthcare solutions. Their flagship product, GumAI, uses advanced imaging technology to nearly instantaneously detect early signs of gum inflammation simply by using a smartphone camera. Highly sensitive and offering immediate, real-time results, GumAI’s accuracy is on par with visual assessments by dental professionals. By making early screening accessible, GumAI empowers users to self-monitor their oral health, reduces unnecessary dental visits, and promotes preventive care. Backed by Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and Google, Dentomi is revolutionizing oral healthcare for underserved and vulnerable populations through intelligent, scalable, and consumer-friendly technology.

