Corporate Layoffs Are Reshaping America's Workforce— New Book ‘Rest Is the New Hustle’ Helps Employees Stay Grounded

Jennifer Y. Afriyie, author of Rest Is the New Hustle and creator of the R.E.S.T. Framework™

With layoffs sweeping corporate America, a new book helps employees navigate overload, anxiety, and post-layoff burnout without losing performance or peace.

Clarity is currency in times of uncertainty. You can't make good decisions, advocate for yourself, or navigate change when you're depleted. Rest is how employees stay sharp—and stay employed." — Jennifer Y. Afriyie

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As layoffs continue sweeping across tech, finance, retail, and corporate America, employees who remain are facing a new reality: more work, fewer resources, and skyrocketing burnout.Author and strategist Jennifer Y. Afriyie says the emotional and mental toll of this moment is unlike anything workers have seen in years.Learn more at TheRestBook.com Her new book, Rest Is the New Hustle: A Blueprint for Thriving Without Burnout, offers a roadmap for professionals trying to stay focused, calm, and effective in environments marked by fear and instability.The Layoff Ripple Effect: “Layoff Survivor Burnout” Is RealWhile layoffs affect those who lose jobs, Afriyie says the hidden crisis is among those who remain. They’re dealing with: increased workloads, unclear expectations, the fear of being next, emotional pressure to “hold the team together”, unstable priorities, and constant urgency and reactivity.Afriyie calls this phenomenon layoff survivor burnout.“People don’t burn out from too much work,” Afriyie says. “They burn out from too little support, too little clarity, and too many competing demands.”A Practical Blueprint for High-Pressure SeasonsIn a climate where success feels like survival, Rest Is the New Hustle delivers clear, practical strategies for protecting mental health and performance. Through her R.E.S.T. Framework™—Reflect, Energize, Strategize, Thrive—Afriyie shows employees how to:-rebuild routines during transitions-protect energy in chaotic environments-manage cognitive overload-reduce anxiety and emotional exhaustion-prevent over-functioning after layoffs-stay productive without sacrificing sanityWorkers in high-pressure industries are calling the book stabilizing, encouraging, and surprisingly actionable.Why Rest Is a Strategic Advantage During Economic PressureAfriyie argues that in unstable seasons, rest becomes a competitive advantage—not a luxury.“Clarity is currency in times of uncertainty,” she explains. “You can’t make good decisions, advocate for yourself, or navigate change when you’re depleted. Rest is how employees stay sharp—and stay employed.”A Resource for a Workforce in TransitionAs instability continues and companies tighten budgets, workers are searching for tools that are realistic, grounded, and supportive. Afriyie’s message resonates because it meets people where they are—tired, stretched, worried, and searching for a sustainable path forward.The book has become especially popular among:-tech workers weathering restructures-corporate professionals surviving department cuts-managers absorbing the workload of three people-women juggling work, caregiving, and emotional labor-early-career employees afraid to speak upAbout Jennifer Y. AfriyieJennifer Y. Afriyie is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and creator of The R.E.S.T. Framework™. Known for her bold and practical approach to combating burnout, she equips professionals and organizations to build sustainable success without sacrificing mental and emotional well-being.

