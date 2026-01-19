Women Now Lead the Nation in Burnout — ‘Rest Is the New Hustle’ Offers a Lifeline

Jennifer Y. Afriyie, author of Rest Is the New Hustle and creator of the R.E.S.T. Framework™

Entrepreneurs, Mothers, Executives, and Caregivers Are Calling It “The Reset We Didn’t Know We Needed.”

Women aren’t burning out because they’re weak, they’re burning out because they’re carrying more than anyone sees. Rest isn’t selfish. It’s how women stay powerful.” — Jennifer Y. Afriyie

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women across the United States—entrepreneurs, executives, mothers, ministry leaders, educators, and caregivers—are experiencing burnout at higher rates than any other group. According to author and strategist Jennifer Y. Afriyie, this is not a personal failure. It’s a cultural crisis.Learn more at TheRestBook.com Afriyie’s new book, REST Is the New Hustle: A Blueprint for Thriving Without Burnout, is becoming a movement among women who are done with survival mode and ready for a healthier, more aligned way of living, leading, and succeeding.The Emotional & Mental Load Crisis Women Are CarryingFrom homeschooling moms to C-suite executives, women today are navigating: multiple roles and expectations, invisible labor at home and work, constant emotional caregiving, rising workplace demands, and intense pressure to “keep it all together”.And the cost is high. Afriyie explains: “Women aren’t burning out because they’re weak—they’re burning out because they’re carrying more than anyone sees. Rest isn’t selfish. It’s how women stay powerful.”Real Women Are Calling the Book a LifelineEarly readers from diverse walks of life are describing the book as both healing and practical. A homeschooling mom and entrepreneur wrote: “As a busy mom homeschooling 3 children and building a business, this was the reminder I needed.”Another reader shared: “I didn’t realize how much the ‘always-on’ mindset drained me until this book held up a mirror.”Women are not just reading the book—they’re using it to reclaim clarity, reduce overwhelm, and redesign their success on their own terms.A Framework That Honors Women’s Real LivesInstead of telling women to slow down or do less, Afriyie offers a strategic approach that works in the real world, not just theory. Through her signature R.E.S.T. Framework™—Reflect, Energize, Strategize, Thrive—she helps women:-set boundaries without guilt-reclaim energy in the middle of busy seasons-build sustainable rhythms-create success that doesn’t drain their identity or health-stop living in emotional overdrive“Women have been told to push through, hold it all, and never drop a ball,” Afriyie says. “But that is a recipe for burnout, not brilliance. Rest is how women rise.”A New Era of Success for WomenAs burn­out reaches crisis levels, REST Is the New Hustle is resonating with women who are ready to rewrite the rules. Women who are ready for:-ambition without exhaustion-excellence without self-abandonment-leadership without burnout-purpose without pressure-success that feels good, not just looks goodAfriyie’s message is clear and timely: “Rest doesn’t make women less ambitious—it makes them unstoppable.”About Jennifer Y. AfriyieJennifer Y. Afriyie is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and creator of The R.E.S.T. Framework™. Known as a Rest Champion and Burnout Disruptor, she equips high-achieving women and organizations to build sustainable success without sacrificing well-being, peace, or purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.