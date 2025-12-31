Axos Bank Partners with DealFI to Expand Dealer Network, Accelerate Originations, and Reduce Risk

Their platform ensures that the dealers we work with are already meeting the documentation, compliance, and submission standards we require.” — Anthony Capizzano, Senior Vice President, Consumer Lending, Axos Bank.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealFI, the virtual F&I solution that aligns independent dealers with lender requirements through real-time, compliant digital workflows, today announced a new strategic partnership with Axos Bank. The partnership will give Axos Bank direct access to more than 3,000 independent dealers nationwide, empowering the bank to increase originations, reduce cost per acquisition, and mitigate risk, without adding operational burden.Through DealFI’s fully managed dealer ecosystem, Axos Bank gains immediate connectivity to a large and diverse dealer network that has already been trained, vetted, and aligned to lender standards. DealFI’s structured digital workflow, powered by OttoMoto, ensures every submitted deal is lender-ready, verified, and supported by guaranteed title protection, dramatically reducing friction and eliminating the manual oversight typically required to onboard and manage independent dealers.“Partnering with DealFI enables us to expand responsibly and efficiently,” said Anthony Capizzano, Senior Vice President, Consumer Lending, Axos Bank.“Their platform ensures that the dealers we work with are already meeting the documentation, compliance, and submission standards we require. That level of structure helps us grow originations while keeping risk and cost per acquisition low.”DealFI’s embedded compliance guardrails, automated checks, and real-time verification not only help Axos Bank approve more loans that meet their risk requirements but also ensure that dealers maintain alignment over time. The result: stronger dealer partnerships, cleaner contracts, and a faster, more predictable funding cycle.“We’re thrilled to welcome Axos Bank to the DealFI ecosystem,” said Carol Docalavich, President and COO, DealFI.“Our role is to remove the friction that has historically slowed lender-dealer relationships. By giving lenders a turnkey connection to a trained, compliant dealer network, and giving dealers the structure they need to thrive, we enable both sides to grow with confidence.”With this partnership, Axos Bank joins a growing list of lenders leveraging DealFI powered by the OttoMotoplatform, to scale their programs safely, efficiently, and at significantly lower acquisition costs.About DealFIDealFI is the virtual F&I solution enabling independent dealers to submit verified, lender-ready deals through a secure and compliant digital workflow. Exclusively accessed through the OttoMotoplatform, DealFI delivers real-time decisioning, guaranteed title protection, and automated checks that align with lender requirements from the start. Beyond the tech, DealFI equips dealers with the knowledge, structure, and support to become stronger, more trusted lending partners. By eliminating submission friction and enforcing structured deal flow, DealFI reduces risk, accelerates funding, and ensures every transaction is built to perform. For more information, visit www.dealfi.net About Axos BankAxos Financial, Inc., with approximately $27.4 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2025, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $43.0 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2025, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000Index, the S&P SmallCap 600Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit http://axosbank.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.