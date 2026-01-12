AI Is Accelerating Worker Burnout — ‘Rest Is the New Hustle’ Shows Americans How to Stay Human in a Machine-Driven World

Jennifer Y. Afriyie, author of Rest Is the New Hustle and creator of the R.E.S.T. Framework™

In an Era of “Do More With Less,” Jennifer Y. Afriyie’s R.E.S.T. Framework™ Offers a Groundbreaking Blueprint for Sustainable Success

Everyone is trying to outrun the machines, but that’s a losing strategy. The real power move in the AI era is rest. Rest makes you smarter than the algorithm.” — Jennifer Y. Afriyie

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the American workplace, millions of employees are reporting increased workloads, blurred boundaries, and unprecedented stress. According to life and success strategist and author Jennifer Y. Afriyie, the problem isn’t AI itself—it’s the speed, pressure, and expectations surrounding it.Learn more at TheRestBook.com In her new book, REST Is the New Hustle: A Blueprint for Thriving Without Burnout, Afriyie delivers a countercultural message at a critical moment: “Rest is not a break from success. It’s the requirement for it.”A New Era of Burnout: The AI EffectAs companies integrate AI tools to boost efficiency, employees are often expected to: work faster, produce more, remain constantly available, meet elevated performance standards, and “keep up” with technology -or fear getting laid off.The result? A quiet crisis of fatigue, overwhelm, and disconnection.“Everyone is trying to outrun the machines—but that’s a losing strategy. The real power move in the AI era is rest. Rest makes you smarter than the algorithm.”Why Workers Need Internal Systems—Not Just New SkillsAfriyie argues that the future of work requires a new kind of intelligence: rest intelligence, or the ability to protect energy, think clearly, and sustain performance in a world of rapid automation.Her signature R.E.S.T. Framework™ gives workers the tools to do just that:-Reflect: Reconnect with purpose and clarity-Energize: Restore physical, mental, and emotional reserves-Strategize: Plan from alignment, not urgency-Thrive: Build success that expands capacity rather than draining itThe framework is already resonating with professionals navigating AI-fueled pressure. One entrepreneur wrote: “I booked more clients AND increased my workload without increasing my stress.”The Message Americans Need Right NowAs work becomes faster and more automated, Afriyie believes America is at a cultural crossroads.“Our nervous systems were not designed for constant speed,” she explains. “The future won’t reward the busiest—it will reward the innovators who are the most clear-minded, strategic, and emotionally grounded. And none of that happens without rest.”Her book blends neuroscience, personal experience, and practical tools designed for real-life schedules—especially for ambitious professionals facing rising expectations.A Countercultural Blueprint for the AI AgeRather than resisting technology, REST Is the New Hustle teaches readers how to stay grounded, adaptable, and human in a machine-driven era. Afriyie emphasizes: “AI is making work faster and cheaper. The only way to stay competitive is to do what machines can’t: think clearly, innovate, and stay emotionally regulated. Rest is what protects your earning power.”About Jennifer Y. AfriyieJennifer Y. Afriyie is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and creator of The R.E.S.T. Framework™. She equips high achievers, leaders, and organizations to thrive without burnout by combining neuroscience, personal development, and strategic rest practices.

