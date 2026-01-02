Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® inducts five new members

Lauren K. Karris Melissa Wright Stacey Ellis Kelli Shepherd Ziandra Camphor

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® inducted five new members Sunday, Dec. 21, 2005, welcoming professionals committed to public service, leadership and the sorority’s mission of “Service to All Mankind.”

The new members include Stacey Ellis, Lauren K. Harris, Kelli Shepherd, Melissa Wright and Ziandra Camphor.

“These women reflect the values and purpose of Alpha Kappa Alpha,” said Anita Johnson, president of the Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter. “Their leadership and commitment to service will strengthen our chapter and the community we serve.”

Stacey Ellis is a public servant with a record of community leadership and youth mentorship. She advocates for underserved populations and brings a legacy of integrity and service to the chapter.

Lauren K. Harris, a Princeton graduate, has led global health and education efforts in Ghana and the United States. Her background includes student-athlete leadership, youth advocacy and mentorship.

Kelli Shepherd is a veteran project manager in the financial sector and a long-time volunteer with local organizations including Food Bank of the Heartland and OmahaCARES. She is committed to youth empowerment and family support.

Melissa Wright, a journalist for KMTV3, brings a strong foundation of academic excellence, professional ethics and community involvement. She is focused on building sisterhood through service and uplifting others.

Ziandra Camphor is a caseworker and nonprofit founder who empowers students through cosmetology and confidence-building initiatives. She combines program design and direct service to support underserved families.

The chapter’s latest inductees expand its legacy of leadership and civic impact in Omaha and beyond. “If you see these talented women out and about around the community, please join us in congratulating them,” said Johnson.

About Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Established in Washington, D.C. in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is the first Greek-letter organization founded by African American college-educated women on the campus of Howard University. The Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, chartered in Omaha, Nebraska in 1946, has been a pillar of service and excellence, boasting members with up to 75 years of commitment to the sorority's values and community initiatives. Through collective community service, the Chapter upholds the sorority's mission to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity and friendship and be of “Service to All Mankind.” For more information, visit http://www.deoakaomaha.org/.

