Data Confirms Americans Are More Exhausted Than Ever — New Book Offers a Proven, Practical Framework for Relief

Jennifer Y. Afriyie, author of Rest Is the New Hustle and creator of the R.E.S.T. Framework™

Released During a National Mental Health Crisis, Jennifer Y. Afriyie’s Book Is Earning Praise as “The Framework That Actually Works”

Burnout is the warning light. Rest is the solution — not the reward.” — Jennifer Y. Afriyie

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new studies reveal that U.S. workers are experiencing the highest levels of stress and exhaustion in more than a decade, author and strategist Jennifer Y. Afriyie is offering a timely response: a research-backed roadmap to help Americans finally break the burnout cycle.Learn more at TheRestBook.com Afriyie’s new book, Rest Is the New Hustle: A Blueprint for Thriving Without Burnout, is becoming a guiding resource for professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and high achievers across the country who are overwhelmed by nonstop pressure and chronic fatigue.America’s New Reality: Exhaustion Is the DefaultAcross nearly every industry, workers report struggling with: mental fatigue, emotional overload, reduced motivation, declining creativity, and the inability to slow down.Afriyie believes these symptoms point to a deeper cultural problem.“People aren’t lazy,” Afriyie says. “They’re drowning in a culture that confuses burnout with success. We have built workplaces and lifestyles that demand more than the human body and mind were designed to sustain.”A Framework That’s Helping People Across IndustriesIn the book, Afriyie introduces her signature R.E.S.T. Framework™, a practical system built on four pillars:-Reflect: Gain clarity by identifying what matters most-Energize: Restore mental, emotional, and physical energy-Strategize: Plan from alignment instead of anxiety-Thrive: Build success that is sustainable, not drainingReaders from diverse professions are reporting immediate impact. A dental student wrote: “This book gave me the clarity and permission I didn’t know I needed.” An entrepreneur shared: “These strategies actually work — I feel lighter, clearer, and more productive.”More Than Motivation—A Real Solution for a Real CrisisUnlike traditional self-help that encourages people to push harder, Afriyie provides tools to help them live differently.“We don’t need more hustle,” she says. “We need healthier rhythms. We need energy. We need clarity. We need rest that fuels real results.”Her approach blends neuroscience, personal development, and lived experience into actions that can be implemented immediately — even by the busiest professionals.A Timely Resource for a Nation in NeedWith mental health challenges rising and workplace burnout becoming an everyday reality, Rest Is the New Hustle is resonating with people who are ready for a new way to live and lead.Afriyie believes the message is urgent.“Burnout is the warning light,” she says. “Rest is the solution — not the reward.”About Jennifer Y. AfriyieJennifer Y. Afriyie is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and creator of The R.E.S.T. Framework™. She teaches high achievers and organizations how to build sustainable success without sacrificing their well-being, energy, or peace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.