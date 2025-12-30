Corsight AI Implements Switch-IO to Enhance Financial Planning, Forecast Accuracy, and Management Visibility

Switch-IO, A provider of AI-based financial planning and analysis software, engaged with Corsight AI, a computer-vision and facial-intelligence technology.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switch-IO , a provider of AI-based financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software, today announced a new engagement with Corsight AI , a computer-vision and facial-intelligence technology company. Corsight AI has implemented Switch-IO’s full FP&A platform to support company-wide planning, forecasting, and executive financial oversight.As Corsight AI accelerates its global expansion, the company selected Switch-IO as part of a broader growth and scale-up strategy to build a more structured, data-driven finance operation. By connecting Switch-IO to its financial and operational systems, Corsight AI’s management team gains a consistent financial and business overview enabling planning, forecasting, and evaluating business performance across different scenarios.“As companies grow and operate across multiple markets, finance teams need tools that provide clarity without slowing them down,” said Danielle Hefetz-Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Switch-IO. “Corsight AI’s adoption of Switch-IO reflects the importance of having a single FP&A platform that supports accurate forecasting, structured planning, and transparent communication with management.”Switch-IO enables Corsight AI to manage forecasting cycles, analyse assumptions, and present financial insights in a way that supports informed leadership discussions and ongoing strategic planning.“We wanted a platform that could support forward-looking planning while remaining practical for day-to-day use,” said Moshe Fink, Chief Financial Officer of Corsight AI. “Switch-IO allows us to consolidate our planning and forecasting processes, track all our business KPI’s and provide management with timely and reliable financial information.”The engagement underscores a broader trend among technology companies toward modern FP&A platforms that replace spreadsheet-based workflows with integrated, automated planning and analysis.________________________________________About Switch-IOSwitch-IO is an AI-powered financial planning and analysis platform built for modern finance teams. The platform connects to financial and operational systems to deliver real-time insights, advanced forecasting, and flexible scenario modelling. Switch-IO helps CFOs and finance leaders plan ahead with confidence and clarity.For more information, visit https://www.switch-io.com ________________________________________About Corsight AICorsight AI is an AI-driven computer-vision and facial-intelligence technology company delivering advanced identification and analytics solutions. Corsight AI’s responsible AI platform is trusted by leading law-enforcement and public-safety agencies across the globe, enabling organizations to enhance security, operational efficiency, and actionable insight across a wide range of industries and environments.For more information, visit https://www.corsight.ai ________________________________________Media ContactSwitch-IOEmail: contact@switch-io.comWebsite: https://www.switch-io.com ________________________________________SourceSwitch-IO

