Football Xtra App by Tribuna.com Wins Technology Project of the Year at SBC Awards 2025

The data-driven Football Xtra app by Tribuna.com was recognized for its product-first approach to live scores, statistics, and fan engagement.

Football Xtra reflects our product-driven approach: strong data infrastructure and a clear focus on fans who want to understand the game, not just follow scores.” — Dmitry Navosha, co-founder of Tribuna.com

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribuna.com , an international sports media and technology company, announced that its football super-app Football Xtra, a data-driven football statistics and live scores app, has been named Technology Project of the Year at the Sport Business Club Awards 2025, held in Kyiv.The award recognizes Football Xtra as a product built for football fans who expect depth, structure, and speed — combining real-time match data advanced statistics , editorial context, and community features within a single app-first experience.Why the Jury Recognized Football XtraFootball Xtra earned the award for its straightforward, product-first approach to football fandom. The app reflects how today’s fans actually follow the game: they track matches live, explore advanced statistics, compare performances, and discuss football in real time. Instead of replicating the logic of a traditional live-score app, Football Xtra brings live scores, in-depth football statistics, editorial insight, and fan interaction into one football app built for engaged users.The jury of the SBC Ukraine Awards reviewed Football Xtra alongside projects in sports marketing, media, and sports technology. A panel of 103 industry professionals evaluated entries across 23 categories, focusing on practical impact, execution quality, and relevance to real-world use within the sports ecosystem. The jury favored products that deliver measurable value and are designed for long-term use rather than short-term visibility.The award positions Football Xtra as a football statistics and live scores app with broad global coverage and a product experience aimed at fans who go beyond headlines or final scores.Commenting on the award, Dmitry Navosha, co-founder of Tribuna.com, said:“Technology is a core pillar of how we think about the future of sports media. Football Xtra reflects a product-driven approach: clear use cases, strong data infrastructure, and a focus on fans who want to understand the game in more detail, not just follow scores.”Oleksiy Braga, CEO of the Sport & Business Club, commented on the purpose of the awards:“The sports industry needs a dedicated platform where clubs, federations, brands, and media organizations can showcase their work and receive meaningful recognition. Sports is a vast industry, yet there is a strong demand for real results and success stories from peers.Our goal is to highlight the strongest Ukrainian cases and motivate the local sports market to keep moving forward. The award categories focus on current trends in sports marketing — a field that remains underestimated in many respects. By recognizing best-in-class projects, we aim to support initiatives that deserve to be seen as industry benchmarks.”Editorial Rigor Meets Product InnovationThe two awards highlighted different sides of Tribuna.com’s work. Football Xtra received the Technology Project of the Year for its data-driven product focus. At the same time, Tribuna.com’s newsroom was recognized with the Sports Journalist of the Year award, presented to Stanislav Oroshkevych for investigative and in-depth sports reporting.Commenting on the recognition, Navosha added:“For many in the media industry, Tribuna.com still looks like an unusual hybrid — and we are comfortable with that. We invest heavily in technology and product development, while relying on the intuition, boldness, and journalistic rigor of our editorial teams. Our products set high standards for football data and user experience, and our journalism aims to investigate, explain, and shape the broader sports conversation.”He noted that both awards reflect a single strategic direction:“Football Xtra’s Technology Project of the Year award, alongside the Sports Journalist of the Year recognition, confirms that technology and journalism are not competing priorities for us. They are equally important pillars of how Tribuna.com develops and how it sees the future of sports media.”Football Xtra: A Data-Driven Football App for Live Scores and Advanced StatisticsFootball Xtra is built as a practical football app that combines live scores, detailed match data, and advanced football statistics in one place.Live scores and real-time match coverageFootball Xtra delivers real-time live scores, match events, lineups, standings, and final results across hundreds of leagues and tournaments worldwide, from top European competitions to domestic leagues, national cups, and youth tournaments.Advanced football statisticsThe app offers detailed player and team statistics, including passes, tackles, shots, duels, and other performance metrics, helping fans understand how matches unfold beyond goals and possession.Global competition coverageFootball Xtra covers more than 600 football competitions across 160 countries, serving both mainstream leagues and niche football audiences worldwide.Editorial insight alongside dataThe app integrates editorial content such as match previews, explainers, and feature stories, allowing users to combine numerical data with journalistic context.Community and interaction featuresMatch chats, polls, comments, and user-generated blogs turn football tracking into a shared experience.Personalization and alertsUsers can follow teams, players, and competitions and receive notifications for kickoffs, goals, red cards, final scores, and key updates.Football business and player value dataFootball Xtra also includes salary information, market values, and comparative metrics, offering insight into the economic side of the game.About Tribuna.comFounded in 2010, Tribuna.com is an international sports media and technology company working across multiple markets and languages. The company develops an editorial platform alongside digital products, club-dedicated apps, data-driven services, and community features for sports fans worldwide.Tribuna.com runs on a distributed, remote-first model adopted well before remote work became standard across the industry. With team members based in several countries, the company relies on shared product and editorial standards rather than physical infrastructure. This setup supports continuous product development and enables efficient scaling across markets while maintaining consistent editorial quality.The company’s experience shows that product focus and audience understanding can outweigh scale and budgets. Its development strategy centers on building practical, technology-driven products and media formats shaped by how fans actually follow sports today — combining real-time data, analysis, discussion, and in-depth storytelling within engaged communities.

