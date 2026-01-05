'You Know Everything.' Melanie Schuler’s New Channeled Audiobook is an Invitation to Inner Truth

photo courtesy: Melanie Schuler "You Know Everything," by Melanie Schuler, now available on Audible.

The intuitive movement guide, spiritual teacher, and embodiment leader brings her work into audiobook and e-book with the release of, “You Know Everything."

This work is about remembering. About returning to what has always been alive within you and allowing life to move from that place.” — Melanie Schuler

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than two decades, Melanie Schuler has been guiding people back into relationship with their bodies, their intuition, and their inner authority. Now, the intuitive movement guide, spiritual teacher, and embodiment leader brings her work into audio form with the release of “You Know Everything: How to Remember, Wake Up and Embody YOU,” a headline title in Constellate Publishing ’s inaugural 2026 lineup.Schuler is known for her unmistakable presence and depth. Through her Zurich-based studio, and her online healing platform, Guided Self Healing, she has supported thousands across Europe, the Americas, and beyond in reconnecting with their inner knowing through movement, awareness, and embodied practice.Now available on e-book and Audible, “You Know Everything,” unfolds as a particularly resonant experience in audio form, where Schuler’s voice carries the subtlety and transmission of the work itself.Through channeled guidance, refined perspective shifts, and thoughtfully woven inner inquiries, Schuler invites listeners into direct contact with their own inner truth. Each section gently loosens conditioned patterns and reorients perception, creating space for clarity, presence, and embodied self-trust to emerge.“This work is about remembering,” Schuler shares. “About returning to what has always been alive within you and allowing life to move from that place.”The book reflects the essence of Schuler’s in-person and guided healing work: grounded, intuitive, and deeply embodied. Integrated reflection prompts support energetic and perceptual shifts, allowing the listener’s presence and intention to shape the experience. With attention and openness, each chapter becomes a living encounter.Featured in Constellate Publishing’s, debut 2026 catalog, “You Know Everything,” anchors the imprint’s mission to publish purpose-driven work that speaks to transformation at a human and soul level. The title appears alongside a carefully curated list of commercial, literary, and mass-market works selected for their depth, originality, and capacity to inspire meaningful change.For those drawn to reconnect with inner guidance, release inherited patterns, and live from a grounded sense of truth, "You Know Everything," offers a simple invitation: return to yourself. Nothing is missing.About Melanie SchulerMelanie Schuler is a spiritual teacher, intuitive movement guide, and the founder of Body Love Fitness and Guided Self Healing. Since 2005, she has supported individuals worldwide through movement, awareness, and intuitive healing, cultivating strength, presence, and embodied truth.About Constellate PublishingConstellate Publishing is a mission-driven imprint of Constellate Creatives, dedicated to amplifying transformative voices and publishing literature that fosters connection, courage, and conscious change.Availability“You Know Everything: How to Remember, Wake Up and Embody YOU,” is now available on Amazon Kindle and Audible.

