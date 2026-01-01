SunBuzz Launches Hemp THC Cocktails for a Booze-Free Dry January

Premium, alcohol-free, hemp-derived THC ready-to-serve cocktails, offering a modern alternative.

SunBuzz today announced the launch of its premium, alcohol-free, hemp-derived THC ready-to-serve cocktails, offering adults 21+ a modern alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages as Dry January and mindful drinking trends continue to grow.

As consumers increasingly seek alcohol alternatives that support moderation and wellness, hemp-derived THC beverages are emerging as a fast-growing category. SunBuzz enters the market with low-calorie THC cocktails designed to deliver the familiar flavor and social ritual of classic mixed drinks—without alcohol.

SunBuzz ready-to-serve THC cocktails are packaged in 750ml resealable bottles for easy sharing and are available in Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Margarita, and Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita flavors. Each 5oz serving contains just 20 calories and a balanced 5mg blend of hemp-derived THC and CBG, providing a controlled, approachable experience for social occasions.

“Consumers are rethinking their relationship with alcohol and looking for better-for-you beverage options that still feel social and sophisticated,” said Larry Trachtenbroit, Founder of SunBuzz. “SunBuzz delivers an alcohol-free cocktail alternative that aligns with intentional drinking habits without sacrificing flavor or experience.”

SunBuzz products are made with hemp-derived THC in compliance with current applicable federal guidelines and are intended for adults 21 and over, where permitted by law. SunBuzz cocktails are now available statewide in New Jersey and online.

About SunBuzz

SunBuzz is a premium hemp-derived THC ready-to-serve cocktail brand redefining social drinking. Focused on iconic cocktail flavors, mindful consumption, and modern wellness, SunBuzz creates alcohol-free, low-calorie THC beverages designed for today’s conscious consumer.

For more information, visit sunbuzzdrinks.com or follow @Sunbuzzdrinks.

Legal Disclaimer:

