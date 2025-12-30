American Center for Cures and BlueCloudX® Collaborate to Accelerate Cures and Modernize Healthcare and Clinical Research

Cures funded through ACC will be provided at no cost to American citizens The BlueCloudX infrastructure and ability to speed clinical trials while reducing costs and minimizing variances will play a vital role in the ACC mission

Partnership aims to reduce clinical trial costs and timelines, improve patient safety, and expedite medical breakthroughs

This effort makes the American family and patients the special interests of both parties. What a healing and hopeful way to start the new year.” — Lou Weisbach, ACC Co-Founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Center for Cures (ACC) and BlueCloudX® today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of cures for major diseases while dramatically reducing the time, cost, and complexity of clinical research. Cures funded through ACC will be provided at no cost to American citizens.The collaboration brings together two initiatives built over a quarter century— to modernize healthcare infrastructure and accelerate cures for the most pressing diseases of our time.“At the dawn of the new year, the ACC provides a fully baked, bipartisan plan that ultimately is the first step toward bridging the political divide while uniquely addressing the solution to the affordability and accessibility of prevention and cures for every American citizen,” said Lou Weisbach, ACC Co-Founder, and 2025 recipient of the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award for his lifelong work spearheading efforts to cure diseases.ACC originated as federal legislation designed to integrate public and private research efforts for early disease detection, prevention, and cures. The organization is advancing a plan to establish 16 Centers for Cures focused on diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, Parkinson’s, heart disease, and more.“It’s no exaggeration to say everyone in the world has lost someone to a disease that should no longer exist,” said Weisbach. “Organizations like BlueCloudXwill be critical in mobilizing the best minds and resources to make many diseases a historical footnote. Their infrastructure and ability to speed clinical trials while reducing costs and minimizing variances will play a vital role in our mission.”BlueCloudXhas spent the same 25-year period becoming a global leader in clinical trial innovation with a network connecting more than 2.6 million doctors and healthcare professionals across 198 countries, operating within U.S. privacy laws, international GDPR requirements, and regulatory compliance standards.“We believe the future of healthcare lies in collaboration, technology, and urgency,” said Al O. Pacino II, President and General Manager of BlueCloudXand a cancer survivor. “At some point, every one of us is going to be a patient. By joining forces with ACC, we are committed to leveraging our global network and AI-driven insights to accelerate clinical trials and deliver life-saving solutions to patients worldwide.”“A central objective of the partnership is alignment with the mission of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, particularly in advancing patient safety and regulatory efficiency, priorities shared by federal health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also helps address bottlenecks in complying with U.S. data privacy laws, International General Data Protection Regulations, and regulatory requirements from agencies such as the FDA, EMA, Joint Commission, NCQA, and Ethical Review Committees, including areas like clinical trial participation, remote regulatory assessments, and trial design, amongst other regulatory inefficiencies,” Pacino continued.ACC’s funding proposal includes a $750 billion healthcare-specific bond mechanism over six years, with interest repaid through licensing revenues and principal offset by long-term healthcare cost savings. Once funding is secured, ACC plans to convene top CEOs to lead each Center for Cures, built on five essential pillars for success: full funding, dynamic leadership, a proven business model, accountability, and urgency. Together, these principles form the foundation for a transformative approach to preventing and curing major diseases.“The American Center for Cures will be a patient-centric world class research institute that will bring together the greatest scientists in the world to focus on diseases that have plagued humanity for millenia,” said Dr. Richard Boxer, a world renowned physician, ACC Co-Founder and three-time cancer survivor. “Each disease institute will be run by experienced, remarkably successful business leaders. Efficiency and cost effectiveness will be critical to bring basic science rapidly to the patient. Each discovery will need to be run through a clinical trial which requires an experienced team that has a record of success. BlueCloudXhas the proven successful, ethical record that will bring its efficiency and expertise to the Institutes, offering the leadership the opportunity to engage their services.”This collaboration underscores a new era of healthcare innovation, driven by collaboration, advanced research, and systemic change. Together, BlueCloudXand ACC aim to maximize opportunities to deliver solutions directly to patients—swiftly and effectively.“BlueCloudX’s partnership with ACC is a defining moment for dynamic innovation and successful clinical research,” said Nick Lowery, Senior Advisor at BlueCloudXand a cancer survivor. “ACC’s ability to leverage the BlueCloudXglobal directory systems to reduce redundancies, fraud, waste, and abuse empowers the leadership of its 16 units to focus on delivering measurable results. ACC can now prioritize outcomes—while ensuring privacy and providing on-demand transparency with regulatory agencies."As part of the collaboration, BlueCloudXwill leverage its global momentum, key opinion leader contacts, and advanced technology networks to strengthen ACC’s funding case and support rapid deployment once Centers are launched.“This effort makes the American family and patients the special interests of both parties and will signal a dramatic change for the future where both parties can work seamlessly together on an issue we can all agree on,” said Weisbach. “What a healing and hopeful way to start the new year.”About the American Center for CuresAmerica has spent decades without a solution-based, businesslike, coordinated mission to prevent or cure the major diseases of our time. That ends now. The ACC model is built around taking a blank sheet of paper and building a fully financed effort that will finally get the job done. The ACC will consolidate tremendous accumulated research knowledge and blend it with the promise of AI and some of the greatest American CEOs. Diabetes, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, mental illness, Heart Disease: your days are numbered. This mission around the only 100 percent bipartisan issue in America will heal the country physically, bring America together politically, reduce the deficit, increase GDP, and materially impact healthcare for EVERY American, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican, regardless of ethnicity.About BlueCloudXBlueCloudXoperates a unique global healthcare and clinical research network, connecting millions of healthcare professionals across nearly every country. Through advanced technologies and data-driven insights, BlueCloudXis committed to accelerating research and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.