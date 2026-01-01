Xfrate Transport Management System (TMS) Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Xfrate Transport Management System (TMS) through Microsoft Marketplace

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xfrate , the platform that powers your logistics business, today announced the availability of Xfrate Transport Management System ( TMS ) in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Xfrate customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.Xfrate TMS enables businesses to digitize and orchestrate their mid-mile, line-haul, logistics operations, in United States, Australia, and India. The platform enables freight allocation, dispatch, tracking, analytics and AI to help businesses reduce freight costs, improve visibility, and scale operations without getting locked into expensive legacy software. Built on cloud-native architecture, Xfrate TMS provides real-time insights, automation-driven dispatching, seamless integration through APIs, and agentic AI agents, allowing logistics teams to modernize their operations with minimal effort.“Making Xfrate TMS available through Microsoft Marketplace expands access for businesses looking to modernize how they manage freight,” said Sanglap, Founder of Xfrate. “Our goal is to help organizations streamline mid-mile, linehaul operations with a platform that brings transparency, efficiency, and control to every freight movement. Microsoft Azure provides the secure and scalable foundation our customers need as they continue digitizing their logistics operations and get rapid return of investment.”We’re pleased to welcome Xfrate Transport Management System to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.Learn more about Xfrate Transport Management System at its page in the Microsoft Marketplace.About XfrateXfrate is a full-stack technology suite for the mid-mile logistics ecosystem, enabling businesses and transporters to manage, automate, and optimize freight operations on a single platform. With products that support freight orchestration, allocation, dispatch, tracking, network collaboration, and AI-driven decisioning, Xfrate brings digital infrastructure to an industry that is still largely operated through manual processes. Designed to scale across multiple markets, Xfrate’s cloud-native, multi-tenant architecture integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems and provides the foundation for efficient, transparent, data-driven logistics.For more information, press only:Sanglap Xfrate Email: sanglap@xfrate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.