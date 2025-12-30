Functions of “Municipal facilities EasyGo” integrated to designated webpage to optimise electronic services

MACAU, December 30 - The facility enquiry function of the “Municipal facilities EasyGo” of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will be integrated to the designated webpage of “Nearby Facilities” on the IAM website from 1 January 2026. To optimise the function of enquiring about facilities, users can directly scan the QR code of the webpage to enquire about the information about various municipal facilities on the website.

The signs of “Municipal facilities EasyGo” installed on the streets will be removed successively, whereas the “Public Toilet Navigation” service will be retained. The public and visitors can still use the navigation function to be guided to the nearest public toilet by scanning the QR code on the public toilet signs in various districts. In addition, the “Live Images of Venues” real-time image function of the IAM website will be terminated, and the relevant real-time images and website content will be removed at the same time.

IAM will align with the development of electronic governance of the Macao SAR Government and continue to improve various electronic services in combination with the usage of the public, striving to satisfy the needs of the society. The public are welcome to continue to obtain the latest municipal information and use the electronic services through the IAM website (https://www.iam.gov.mo).