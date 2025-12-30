Juicy Marbles launches Umami Burger, a whole-food-forward, high-protein patty, in 225 Tesco stores across the UK

A lone Umami Burger perches patiently on the edge of a fridge shelf.

The pioneer of 100% plant-based meat whole cuts targets the sweet spot between classic veggie burgers and hyper-realistic plant-based proteins.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for hyper-realistic plant-based whole cuts, Juicy Marbles today launches Umami Burger, a new high-protein veggie patty with a more whole-food-forward ingredients list. Described as the “ultimate veggie patty,” the product aims to provide the same everyday versatility, satisfying texture, and robust nutrition as their whole cuts, while using easy-to-understand ingredients like quinoa, flax, and Koji Barley.

“Umami Burger meets all the Juicy Marbles criteria for nutrition, versatility, taste, and texture,” says Tilen Travnik, CEO of Juicy Marbles. “It has the nutritional benefits we demand of our other cuts, pairs deliciously with tons of cuisines, and is a cinch to prepare. It’s kind of incredible how much you can achieve with such simple ingredients.”

Filling the gap between hyper-veggie and hyper-meaty:

Juicy Marbles says Umami Burger was born from a long-fermenting idea that was waiting for the perfect product: something that hit the sweet spot between classic veggie burgers and hyper-realistic cuts, without sacrificing texture or versatility.

“Even we don’t always want something super meaty. Sometimes, I want something more veg-forward,” says Co-Founder Luka Sinček. “The problem comes when classic options like tofu, tempeh, and bean burgers require a lot of prep to taste good or miss the mark on texture. What’s great about Umami Burger is it delivers a satisfying bite, lends itself to a huge variety of dishes with basically no prep, and sports a nutrient profile you can feel good about eating every day. I think it will find a permanent home in the fridges of our “meat”-loving customers as well as those who lean more ‘granola.’”

The “ultimate veggie patty”:

Juicy Marbles describes Umami Burger as a “naturally savory, tender (yet springy!), and obscenely wholesome everyday protein…”

Co-Founder and R&D chief Maj Hrovat says: “The goal of Umami Burger was to use super easy-to-understand ingredients to make a patty worthy of everyday use. It had to be satisfying, not-too-heavy, and unbeatably nutritious. In essence, the ultimate veggie patty.”

Key features of Umami Burger:

Wholesome ingredients: Quinoa, flax, miso, and fermented Koji barley add natural umami flavor, while seitan brings extra bite and bounce.

Nutrient dense: A single 100g patty delivers 22g of plant-protein, 5g of fat, and 179 calories.

Everyday versatility: Fries up in 5 minutes, can be sliced into sandwiches, salads, wraps, and bowls, with a rich but not overpowering flavour.

Building on previous success in UK retail:

The introduction of Umami Burger builds on previous success in UK retail. Earlier launches, such as that of their Thick-Cut Filet steak, exceeded sales expectations, notably selling out 86% of initial stock at Waitrose within just four days of launch, and later becoming the fastest-selling plant-based meat in Tesco history.

In 2025, Vegan Food & Living Magazine awarded Juicy Marbles the ‘Best New Product’ Award for its Meaty Meat: Pork-ish whole cut, ‘Best Meat Alternative’ for its Thick-Cut Filet steak, and the overall Editor’s Choice of the 2025 Product Awards.



Where can you find Umami Burger?

You can find Umami Burger in the plant-based aisle of your local Tesco store, or you can order Umami Burger directly from the Tesco website.



For more recipes and information, visit:

🌍 uk.juicymarbles.com

About Juicy Marbles

Juicy Marbles is a collective of creators at the intersection of food, science, and art. By using diabolical protein magic, they create memorable culinary experiences, succulent vessels of nutrition, and fight the forces of evil that have captured our food system (and the world).

