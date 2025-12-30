A Groundbreaking Anthology Illuminates the Triumphs, Challenges, and Transformative Power of Black Women in Academia

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams and King Publishers is proud to announce the release of Our Doctoral Journey: A Collection of Black Women's Experiences, Volume II, an inspiring anthology that brings together the voices, wisdom, and lived experiences of 24 Black women scholars with diverse backgrounds from across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Africa, and the United Kingdom. Presented by Nicole A. Telfer, with a foreword by Dr. Dominiqua M. Griffin, founder of BlackWomenPhDs®, this volume is a testament to resilience, representation, and the power of community in the pursuit of academic excellence.

A Beacon for Black Women in Academia

In a landscape where Black women remain underrepresented and often unheard, Our Doctoral Journey, A Collection of Black Women’s Experiences, Volume II boldly claims space for their experiences, triumphs, and struggles. The anthology features deeply personal narratives, poetry, and reflections from contributors who have navigated the complexities of doctoral programs in fields ranging from psychology, sociology, STEM, education, public health, and beyond. Each chapter is a unique journey—interwoven with themes of identity, legacy, advocacy, healing, and joy. The book opens with a powerful foreword by Dr. Dominiqua M. Griffin, a visionary leader and advocate for Black women scholars. Dr. Griffin writes, “Our experiences are not a monolith, yet there is this shared understanding of what it means for us to obtain the highest degree in the land. From the naturally isolating doctoral experience to schools and jobs in remote locations far from home, being the ‘only one’ in your cohort, or rivalries, and lack of support from folks you thought would cheer for you. The persistent valleys of the doctoral journey are ever-present. Yet, an unwavering desire and strength within you continue to guide you forward.”

Stories That Resonate and Inspire

From the opening chapter, Nicole A. Telfer shares her journey as a young, Black, tenure-track professor, reflecting on the importance of community, ancestral wisdom, and the principle of Ubuntu—“I am because we are.” Her narrative, like those of her co-authors, is rooted in the collective strength and support of Black women, family, and mentors. Telfer’s story is one of overcoming microaggressions, isolation, and self-doubt, ultimately affirming, “We are here. We are alive. We are never alone. We were never alone.”

Other contributors include:

• Zuleka Randell Dauda, who explores the power of embracing the “Angry Black Woman” label as a source of creativity and resistance in predominantly white academic spaces.

• Opal Gay, whose interdisciplinary research and personal journey as a nonbinary trans femme scholar highlight the intersections of race, gender, and academic identity.

• Shani E. Hannah, who candidly discusses pursuing a doctorate at age 50 while navigating ADHD, health challenges, and the isolation of online learning.

• Tracey Williams Thomas, a molecular biologist, shares how mentorship and advocacy have shaped her career and commitment to empowering women in STEM.

• Hilda B. Williams and Elizabeth A. Williams, a mother-daughter duo, reflect on legacy, Womanist ethics, and “lifting as we climb” for future generations.

The anthology also features chapters on grief, healing, and advocacy, such as Munazza S. Abraham’s moving account of navigating loss during graduate school, and Quiana M. Shamsid-Deen’s transformation of personal grief into purpose and community leadership.

Themes of Advocacy, Representation, and Self-Care

Throughout the volume, contributors address the systemic barriers Black women face in academia—racism, sexism, microaggressions, and the burden of representation. Yet, the stories are equally about joy, triumph, and the importance of self-care. The authors advocate for equitable policies, compassionate leadership, and the creation of spaces where Black women can flourish. As Dr. Rahmatu Kassimu writes in the afterword, “This book is more than an anthology; it is an emotional labor of love. The contributors opened their hearts to share deeply personal experiences of navigating doctoral journeys shaped by race, gender, and the weight of intersectionality. These women are scholars, advocates, caregivers, mentors, and dreamers. Their stories emerged from communal struggles and the relentless pursuit of progress, written with a vulnerability that transforms pain into purpose.”

A Blueprint for Change and Empowerment

Our Doctoral Journey, Volume II is not only a celebration of achievement but a call to action. The contributors urge academic institutions to recognize and support the unique needs of Black women scholars, to foster mentorship, and to create policies that prioritize well-being and equity. The book offers practical advice, strategies for resilience, and a vision for a more inclusive and just academic landscape.

About the authors

Nicole A. Telfer is an applied developmental psychologist, author, and advocate for social justice and liberation. She is joined by a diverse group of contributors—professors, researchers, clinicians, artists, and activists—whose collective experiences span continents and disciplines. Together, they represent the richness and diversity of Black women’s scholarship and leadership.

Availability

Our Doctoral Journey: A Collection of Black Women's Experiences, Volume II is available now in print and digital formats on Amazon.

Join the Movement

Our Doctoral Journey: A Collection of Black Women's Experiences, Volume II is a beacon of hope, a blueprint for resilience, and a celebration of Black women’s brilliance in academia and beyond. As the contributors remind us: “Keep going. We are with you.”

