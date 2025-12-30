Evolve Medical Introduces EMFACE: A New Era of Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation

Emface

Non-invasive EMFACE® targets skin and muscle with RF and HIFES™ to lift, tone, and smooth—no needles, no downtime.

EMFACE allows us to rejuvenate both skin and muscle without needles or downtime, delivering natural-looking results by treating the deeper structures that support facial youth.” — Dr. Hasib Sarij

DEER PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolve Medical has added EMFACEto its suite of regenerative treatments. The brand is on a mission to deliver advanced aesthetic results without surgical procedures. The new addition to their facial rejuvenation treatments uses a patented non-invasive technique. It works on both the skin and muscles to restore a youthful appearance.Patented Technology Engineered to PerformEMFACEhas included specialized applicators, designed for the thin skin on the forehead and cheeks. It is a needle-free process and therefore requires no recovery time. It is designed to fade the signs of aging by addressing the root causes of facial sagging.With EMFACE, aestheticians and individuals can achieve their skin goals without the risks and downtime of surgery. It is designed considering natural volume loss, appearance of fine lines, and decreased muscle tone with age.Research-Backed TechnologyThe anti-ageing treatment combines HIFES™ and synchronized radiofrequency (RF). Their dual action helps generate visible and lasting results. RF heats the dermis, the upper layer of the skin to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin fibers, ensuring the skin stays firm longer. Simultaneously, HIFES™ stimulates facial muscles, resulting in thousands of small muscle contractions. Over time, these strengthen the delicate facial muscles that support the skin. This lifts the face and helps smooth out wrinkles. With consistency, it is proven to offer long-lasting results. While collagen and elastin content in the top layer of the skin increases, connective tissue in the treated area remains denser for up to 2 months post-treatment.“At Evolve Medical, we believe that quality is an investment in long-term health and beauty. We are focused on providing treatments that deliver value in a safe environment,” says Dr. Hasib Sarij , the clinic’s founder. “EMFACE allows us to treat deeper layers of the skin, not just the surface.”The EMFACEapplicators are designed with the structure of the face in mind to allow effortless treatment in smaller and more sensitive regions. It combines a warm massage combined with a mild pulsing sensation. A treatment session lasts 20 minutes. According to the brand, this treatment is safe for all skin types and tones and for people with very little time for personal care.EMFACEis designed for men and women of diverse age groups. The treatment can be tailored to individual needs. It can work for those seeking natural-looking facial rejuvenation without injections or recovery time. Individuals interested in learning more about EMFACEcan find additional details on the Evolve Medical website About Evolve MedicalEvolve Medical is a boutique clinic with headquarters in Deer Park, New York. The company uses research-based medical technologies to create safe anti-aging programs. Dr. Hasib Mikael Sarij, the founder of Evolve Medical, is a board-certified Internal Medicine and Interventional Pain Management practitioner with over 20 years of experience in the medical industry.Evolve Medical conducts extensive research and clinical excellence to select treatments that strengthen the natural structures of the face. The team consists of specialists with decades of combined experience in aesthetics and regenerative medicine. Evolve Medical also provides longevity medicine and wellness infusions. They meet the health needs of the Long Island community through science-based care.

