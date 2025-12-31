Kuvings Netherlands Marks Year-End Season With 20% Christmas Promotion

Kuvings Netherlands Christmas Promotion, Photo by @veganwings_ Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S

GERMANY, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Netherlands is running a Christmas promotion offering a 20% discount until January 4 next year. Following its Black Friday campaign, the promotion continues through the year-end and New Year period, featuring the AUTO10S model at a reduced price for consumers considering kitchen appliance purchases during the holiday season.The AUTO10S is a hands-free slow juicer equipped with a 3-liter Auto Hopper, allowing users to process larger quantities of fruits and vegetables in a single cycle. Once ingredients are loaded, the juicing process operates automatically, enabling users to carry out other kitchen tasks simultaneously and simplifying daily juicing routines.Through its official online store, Kuvings Netherlands offers a range of hands-free juicer models, including the AUTO10S, AUTO8, and AUTO6. The household juicer lineup is covered by a 15-year motor warranty, supporting long-term use with a single purchase.The Christmas promotion was planned in response to increased interest in balanced eating habits toward the end of the year and the start of a new one. For consumers setting health management goals for the New Year, the AUTO10S provides an option for preparing fresh fruit and vegetable juices at home, supported by its hands-free operation and large-capacity design.In addition, Kuvings continues to share juice, smoothie, and pulp-based recipes through its official online store, offering guidance on product use beyond the initial purchase. The brand also maintains ongoing communication with customers via social media channels, where it provides usage tips and recipe-related content. Kuvings Europe (Netherlands)info@kuvings-europe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.