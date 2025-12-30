Amasian TV Launches New Filipino Channels, Expanding Premium Filipino Content for Filipino Americans in North America

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amasian TV , North America’s first free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service dedicated exclusively to premium Asian entertainment, today announced a landmark partnership with Prage Management Corporation, operator of the Abante-Bilyonaryo Group, to launch Filipino channels built specifically for the vibrant and fast-growing Filipino American community.This expansion further accelerates Amasian TV’s mission to elevate authentic Asian voices and deliver culturally resonant storytelling to mainstream audiences across the United States. Effective immediately, Filipino American viewers can stream a dynamic mix of news, business, and culture through the following channels: Abante TV Channel — Real Stories, Real FilipinosA direct extension of the widely read Abante tabloid, this channel simulcasts live teleradyo content from its sister station Abante (1494 kHz) and features original programming known for its colloquial, accessible reporting style. Abante TV highlights everyday stories—crime, entertainment, community issues, human-interest stories, and local politics—delivered in a familiar tone generations of Filipinos recognize. Bilyonaryo News Channel — Where Business Meets InfluenceWith over 14.1 million annual views across its platforms, Bilyonaryo News Channel covers the forces shaping the Philippines’ business, finance, and wealth landscape. The channel spotlights top entrepreneurs, influential figures, economic trends, and insider perspectives from the country’s high-net-worth sector—offering Filipino Americans insight into the Philippines’ economic pulse.Amasian TV Deepens Its Commitment to the Filipino American CommunityWith more than 4.4 million Filipino Americans living in the United States, Filipino-focused storytelling remains one of Amasian TV’s most in-demand content categories. By partnering with Prage Management Corporation, Amasian TV strengthens its role as a cultural bridge—helping Filipino Americans stay connected to their roots while introducing broader audiences to the diversity and richness of Filipino life.“Filipino Americans have always been a core part of our audience,” said Peter Park, Chief Strategy Officer at ODK Media. “Launching these channels allows us to deliver a deeper, more authentic Filipino viewing experience. It’s a major step in our mission to bring premium Asian content to every household in America.”“We’re excited to partner with Amasian TV as it aligns with our goal of bringing Filipino news and storytelling to audiences worldwide,” said Rey Marfil, President of Prage Management Corporation. “With Abante and Bilyonaryo now available on the platform, we can better serve Filipinos wherever they are.”All channels are free to stream on Amasian TV across connected TV devices, mobile apps, and web browsers—making it easy for Filipino Americans to enjoy content wherever they live, work, or travel.About Amasian TVAmasian TV is the first free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service in North America exclusively dedicated to premium Asian entertainment. The platform offers dramas, films, news, sports, documentaries, lifestyle content, and more—bringing rich Asian storytelling to mainstream viewers across Connected TV, mobile, and website.About Abante-Bilyonaryo GroupEstablished in 2018, the Abante-Bilyonaryo Group is a Philippine-based media company that owns and operates the Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC). Headquartered in Quezon City, the group operates major broadcast, print and digital properties, including Bilyonaryo.com, Abante, and Politiko.In 2024, BNC launched its linear broadcast network and is now available on free TV via BEAM TV Channel 31, leading cable providers, and multiple digital streaming platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.