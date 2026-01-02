Damian Muziani Returns for Seventh Season of Hindsight Tonight, Premiering January 4th, 2026

Hindsight Tonight begins it's seventh season on January 4th, 2026 Damian Muziani is the Executive Producer of Hindsight Tonight. Hindsight Tonight has won three Gold Telly Awards for Best Online Series.

The Emmy-nominated writer and host returns with fresh episodes of his award-winning online comedy news series.

We're having a lot of fun with this new season.” — Damian Muziani

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning creator and host Damian Muziani has announced the return of his hit online comedy news series, Hindsight Tonight , for a seventh season, premiering January 4th, 2026.Since its debut, Hindsight Tonight has become a standout in independent digital media, earning an Emmy Award nomination for Writing, twelve Telly Awards, and multiple Communicator, Viddy, and W3 honors. The series is known for its fast-paced format, sharp satire, and humorous takes on current events, politics, and culture.“Seven seasons in, it’s still exciting to sit down each week and tackle the headlines,” says Muziani. “The audience keeps growing, the conversations keep evolving, and we’re having a lot of fun with this new season.”Written, produced, and hosted entirely by Muziani, Hindsight Tonight has built a loyal following for its consistent voice, recognizable segments, and accessible comedy. Season seven continues that momentum with new episodes delivering timely commentary through Muziani’s signature comedic lens.Outside of Hindsight Tonight, Muziani remains active in film and television. His recent credits include appearances in the Apple TV+ series The Studio, directed by Seth Rogen, and the feature film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, along with roles on The Studio, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Billions, and Blue Bloods. His commercial work includes national campaigns for ESPN Bet and Paycom, reaching millions of viewers.The free-to-watch Season 7 premiere of Hindsight Tonight launches January 2026 on hindsighttonight.com, YouTube , TikTok, and damianmuziani.com. The series also streams on DBTV, Stripes, Red Coral, and Tribe networks.

Hindsight Tonight covers the media, politics, and celebrities.

