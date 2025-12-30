NEST to Unveil 'Egg,' a Personalized Stress-Monitoring Device Powered by HRV Technology, at CES 2026

CES BOOTH Location

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEST, an innovative health-tech company specializing in personalized stress analytics, today announced its participation in CES 2026, where it will debut Egg, a next-generation wearable device designed to measure individual stress levels and deliver real-time, personalized solutions based on Heart Rate Variability (HRV) technology.

As modern lifestyles continue to intensify stress and mental fatigue, NEST aims to redefine how individuals understand and manage their internal state. Egg leverages advanced HRV analysis to continuously assess autonomic nervous system balance, providing users with actionable insights into stress, recovery, and emotional resilience.

Unlike conventional wellness devices that rely on generalized metrics, Egg focuses on individualized stress patterns, learning from each user’s physiological signals over time. The device translates complex biometric data into intuitive feedback and adaptive guidance, helping users proactively regulate stress before it escalates into burnout or health issues.

“Stress is deeply personal—no two bodies respond the same way,” said Sungwon Jang, CEO of NEST. “With Egg, we are introducing a device that doesn’t just measure stress, but understands it in context and responds with personalized solutions. Our goal is to make stress visible, manageable, and ultimately preventable.”

Key features of Egg include:

• HRV-based stress measurement with continuous, non-invasive monitoring

• Personalized stress insights derived from individual biometric baselines

• Adaptive solution delivery, offering tailored guidance for recovery and balance

• Minimalist, user-centric design, emphasizing comfort and everyday usability

At CES 2026, NEST will showcase live demonstrations of Egg, highlighting how real-time HRV data is transformed into meaningful, practical stress management tools for daily life. The company views CES as a strategic platform to connect with global partners, healthcare innovators, and distributors seeking next-generation digital health solutions.

NEST’s vision extends beyond stress tracking. By combining biometric intelligence with personalized feedback loops, the company is building a foundation for preventive mental wellness and data-driven self-care.

Egg is scheduled for global market introduction following CES 2026 (Booth # 63416).

About NEST

NEST is a health-technology company dedicated to helping individuals better understand their physiological and emotional well-being through advanced biometric analytics. By focusing on Heart Rate Variability and personalized data interpretation, NEST develops devices and solutions that empower users to manage stress, restore balance, and improve quality of life.

