Milton Arch and Carbon Fiber Max: NVISNIUM AI Announces Final Preparations for Full-Scale Production and Global Shipping

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVISNIUM AI , the pioneering AI integration platform driving breakthroughs in nanotechnology, today announced that Carbon Fiber Max , its revolutionary patent-pending composite material, is in the final stages of preparation for full-scale production. Led by CEO Milton Arch , the company is gearing up to commence manufacturing and begin shipping in the coming weeks, positioning Carbon Fiber Max to address urgent global demand and disrupt the $22 billion carbon fiber market.Carbon Fiber Max, engineered through NVISNIUM AI's advanced AI Factory platform, uniquely combines 80% high-performance nylon with 10% carbon nanotubes and 10% tungsten nanotubes. This nanotechnology-powered formulation delivers superior performance compared to traditional carbon fiber—including exceptional temperature resistance, tensile strength, waterproofing, and corrosion resistance—while resolving longstanding challenges such as material shortages and limited manufacturing flexibility.Its injection-molding compatibility unlocks rapid, cost-effective production of complex lightweight parts, enabling industries to achieve innovations previously considered impossible."We are on the cusp of a transformative moment for advanced materials," said Milton Arch, CEO of NVISNIUM AI. "With production lines finalized and supply chains secured, Carbon Fiber Max will begin shipping very soon. This AI-optimized composite not only outperforms conventional carbon fiber but eliminates scarcity issues through abundant, reliable raw materials. We're excited to soon deliver this game-changing solution to manufacturers worldwide, accelerating sustainable innovation across critical sectors."Key updates in this announcement include:Production Ramp-Up: Final testing and calibration complete; full-scale manufacturing set to begin imminently.Imminent Shipping: Initial orders will ship in early 2026, with fibers, pellets, fabrics, and finished components available.Unrivaled Benefits: Superior heat tolerance, mechanical performance, and manufacturability for demanding applications.Secure Supply Chain: Readily available raw materials ensure uninterrupted global delivery, free from traditional carbon fiber shortages.Carbon Fiber Max is targeted at high-growth industries including automotive lightweighting, aerospace components, military and defense hardware, premium sporting goods, and renewable energy systems—such as 25% lighter wind turbine blades compared to fiberglass.This milestone reinforces NVISNIUM AI's leadership in embedding sophisticated AI into nanotechnology workflows, enabling faster development, optimized supply chains, and sustainable scaling for its portfolio companies.Manufacturers and partners interested in securing early shipments are encouraged to place pre-orders now at carbonfibermax.com.About NVISNIUM AINVISNIUM AI is a leading AI integration platform that transforms nanotechnology and technology companies by embedding advanced artificial intelligence into core operations. The company's AI Factory drives efficiency, cost reduction, and scalable innovation for groundbreaking materials and solutions. Learn more at nvisnium.ai.

