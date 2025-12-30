Precision Radiation Oncology Rhode Island and HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care Announce Collaborative Partnership

Collaborative Partnership to Enhance Continuum of Coordinated Comprehensive Community-Based Cancer Care

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Radiation Oncology Rhode Island (PRORI), a leading provider of advanced radiation therapy services, located in Providence, Warwick and Woonsocket, along with HopeHealth, Rhode Island’s premier provider of palliative care and hospice services, are proud to announce a new collaborative partnership, aimed at improving quality of life and Precision outcomes for patients undergoing cancer care, beginning January 2026.This collaboration brings together two organizations with complementary missions: delivering state-of-the-art cancer treatment while ensuring compassionate, patient-centered support throughout every stage of the patient’s cancer journey. By working closely together, in a synergistic manner, PRORI and HopeHealth will provide a seamless continuum of cancer care that addresses not only the clinical aspects of cancer treatment, but also the physical, emotional, and psychosocial needs of patients, their families and caregivers.“Radiation oncology plays a critical role in cancer care, and our partnership with HopeHealth allows us to expand our focus beyond treatment alone,” said Martin Fuss, MD, Radiation Oncologist and Director of Community Care Radiation Oncology at Precision Radiation Oncology Rhode Island. “Cancer care generally has three components -- medical oncology, surgical oncology, and radiation oncology. We are now taking the lead to coordinate care among all three modalities including adding palliative and hospice care as part of the patient’s continuum of care when appropriate by adding the compassionate expertise of HopeHealth as an integral part of patient care plans. As we strive to meet ongoing and continuous compassionate care obligations to patients and their families, this relationship with HopeHealth will enable us to continue to provide for the physical, psychological, and social needs of our patients.”“By integrating palliative care early and thoughtfully, we can help patients manage symptoms, maintain dignity, and improve overall quality of life during and after treatment,” states Jennifer Ritzau, MD, Vice President, Medical Staff at HopeHealth. HopeHealth’s interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, and other specialists will collaborate with PRORI clinicians and nurses, providing training and certification in areas and services beyond the traditional cancer treatment therapy. Services may include symptom management, pain control, emotional and spiritual support, care coordination, and advance care planning, ensuring that patients’ personal goals and values remain central to their care.“At HopeHealth, we believe palliative care should be available alongside curative and life-prolonging treatments,” said Diana Franchitto, President & CEO at HopeHealth. “Building this relationship with Precision Radiation Oncology Rhode Island allows us to support patients earlier in their cancer journey and work hand-in-hand with oncology specialists to deliver truly holistic care.”The collaboration underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to innovation, compassion, and excellence in healthcare. Patients and families will benefit from improved communication between care teams, reduced symptom burden, and enhanced support throughout the cancer care continuum. This unique relationship further demonstrates both organizations’ passion for providing the best patient care in physical and emotional needs of patients and their families.“Joining forces with HopeHealth supports and complements the mission for Precision Radiation Oncology Rhode Island to deliver compassionate, patient-centered cancer care that combines advanced technology with personalized cancer care in a manner showing our commitment to a continuum of coordinated comprehensive community-based cancer care”, states Greg Mercurio, Jr., CEO of Precision Radiation Oncology Rhode Island. “PRORI is dedicated to alleviating the psychosocial burden of cancer, supporting patients and families, and improving quality of life through safe, effective, and empathetic treatment and care. Our continuum of care drives our responsibility to our patients to help them transition to a different level of care if the patient’s cancer care treatments are no longer effective.”For more information about Precision Radiation Oncology Rhode Island, visit Prori.orgFor more information about HopeHealth, visit HopeHealthco.org.Media Contact: Nanci Parks Gage, MBA ngage@prori.org or 770.845.4629

