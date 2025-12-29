DPH Encourages Residents in the Upstate and Elsewhere to Get Vaccinated

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 29, 2025

COLUMBIA, SC – With the ongoing measles outbreak in Spartanburg County in the Upstate, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) notes that it is important to remember that other vaccine-preventable infectious diseases are increasing as well.

DPH is urging Upstate residents to make sure their vaccinations are up to date amid a measurable increase in vaccine-preventable diseases reported in the region over the past several years. The agency has identified a concerning uptick in cases of illnesses such as measles, pertussis (whooping cough) and varicella (chicken pox) – diseases that had previously been limited or nearly eliminated due to the effectiveness of vaccines.

As of Dec. 3, 2025, data show that from 2020 to 2025, the Upstate region has experienced 23 outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases:

two measles (including the current outbreak) outbreaks that included 156 total cases as of Dec. 26

seven pertussis (whooping cough) outbreaks that included 470 total cases

12 varicella (chicken pox) outbreaks that included 503 total cases

There were also two HiB (Haemophilus influenzae type b) events that included three total cases. Small numbers of rare conditions may be defined as outbreaks; these two events met the definition for outbreaks.

“The unfortunate increase in these diseases is linked to declining vaccination coverage in that region and, frankly, across the state,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and Health Programs Branch director. “When vaccination rates decline, we fail to maintain herd immunity, leaving infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems more vulnerable to infection.”

“This trend is both preventable and reversible,” Dr. Bell said. “Vaccines are one of the most effective tools we have for protecting our communities. When people choose not to vaccinate, outbreaks become more likely. Choosing not to vaccinate can not only put yourself at risk but also your neighbors, loved ones, and others in and beyond your community.”

The current measles outbreak in Spartanburg County is an example of what can happen when vaccination coverage decreases below the threshold needed to maintain herd immunity. Similar concerns surround pertussis, which can cause severe illness in infants too young to be fully vaccinated.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known, capable of spreading through the air and lingering for hours in shared spaces. A 95% coverage rate is the threshold for achieving herd immunity and preventing measles outbreaks. Even a small dip in vaccination rates can lead to outbreaks.

Almost all of the measles cases connected to the Spartanburg County outbreak have been among people who were unvaccinated. As is the case in other parts of the United States, here in South Carolina, misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and breaks in routine health care have contributed to decreases in childhood and adult vaccination rates.

“Diseases we once rarely encountered are resurfacing,” Dr. Bell said. “It was through vaccination that measles was determined to have been eradicated in our country in 2000.”

“A key concern about measles is that it is highly contagious, and while most people recover on their own, it can result in serious illness that leads to hospitalizations or other complications – and even death,” Dr. Bell said. We encourage everyone in South Carolina to check their vaccination records and speak with a health care provider about what vaccines are best for them and how to stay current.”

For the vast majority of South Carolinians, the benefits of vaccines far outweigh the rare risks associated with them. Vaccines operate like a security feature to the body’s immune system. Instead of waiting for a virus to invade and cause damage, vaccines train the body to recognize intruding illnesses ahead of time. Not only do vaccines help the body defend itself before an attack, but they make future infections less harmful and, in many instances, prevent infections entirely.

Use reliable resources when learning about vaccines. There is a lot of misinformation online and on social media. We recommend talking with your health care provider to get accurate information specifically related to you and your family.

When it comes to preventing the spread of diseases in our communities, everyone can play a part. Vaccination protects not only you but also the most vulnerable people around us, from family members to neighbors to people we gather with to worship.

DPH is encouraging residents to take the following actions:

Review your and your family members’ vaccination records. Vaccine records administered in South Carolina after 2017 can be found here: dph.sc.gov/ImmunizationRecords.

Schedule an appointment with a health care provider to discuss which vaccines are right for you and your family.

Encourage friends and family to get vaccinated and stay up to date.

Stay informed by following reliable sources such as the DPH Measles webpage and 2025 Measles outbreak page.

