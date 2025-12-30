AI Generated Pop-Rock Sensation Raygen Reeve Empowers Women with Debut Single 'This One Roars' and Announces Film Role

Rising AI Artist Combines Music Career with Acting Debut in "Rebels Row" While Contributing to Racing Film Soundtrack.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The music industry welcomes its newest force of female empowerment as 23-year-old AI celebrity pop-rock artist Raygen Reeve the lead singer for her band “TWO LOUD” ,releases their powerful debut single "This One Roars," now available on major streaming platforms worldwide.Raygen's forthcoming album promises to deliver anthems designed to inspire and empower women everywhere, combining raw emotion with infectious rock energy. Her music speaks directly to those ready to find their voice and claim their space in the world."My mission is simple," says Raygen. "I want every woman who hears my music to feel empowered and ready to tackle the world. These songs are for anyone who's ever been told to stay quiet, doubted, laughed at, or simply told you’ll never be good enough !—this is your invitation to roar.”Breaking Into FilmRaygen's talents extend beyond the recording studio. She's set to make her acting debut in the upcoming sci-fi motion picture "Rebels Row," where she portrays a rebel soldier fleeing across multiple planets while pursued by her own family. Her character possesses dangerous knowledge about her family's descent into darkness, creating a tense interplanetary chase that explores themes of loyalty, truth, and moral courage.Music Meets CinemaHer artistic influence is already making waves in film. Raygen's music has been selected for the soundtrack of "PONY," a dirt track racing motion picture that recently wrapped filming in the New Jersey area, produced by Cinemaddict Films. The collaboration marks the first of what Raygen hopes will be many film soundtrack contributions.What's NextCurrently in the studio recording three new tracks, Raygen has announced that her next single and music video, "Remember The Name," will drop in January 2026. The track promises to be another empowerment anthem that demands attention and refuses to be forgotten."Seeing my music come to life in films like 'PONY' has been incredible," Raygen adds. "I'm excited to continue creating soundtracks for stories that move people, while always keeping my core mission: making music that helps women feel unstoppable."About Raygen ReeveRaygen Reeve is a 23-year-old AI celebrity pop-rock artist dedicated to creating empowering music for women worldwide. With her debut single "This One Roars" now streaming and a full album on the horizon, she's positioned to become a defining voice for a generation seeking strength and authenticity.Availability"This One Roars" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming platforms.CONTACT INFORMATION:For bookings and inquiries: Bobby Hammel Email: cinemaddictfilms@gmail.comFOLLOW RAYGEN REEVE: Instagram: @raygenreeve

