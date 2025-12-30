Warrior Mystic and Bestselling Author, Master Nick Eagle, to Appear at Shops at Norterra Art Festival in Phoenix

Master Nick Eagle at Eagle Peak in Sedona Shops at Norterra Art Festival

Special Guest Appearance on Saturday, January 24, 2026, Offers Free Mystic Guidance, Awakening Sessions and Confidence Training

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for his unapologetic approach to spiritual awakening, self-mastery, and leaving fear behind, Master Nick Eagle will offer on-site mystical guidance sessions and interactive experiences designed to empower attendees on their personal growth journey."I'm ecstatic that my book and Sedona Retreat Center are complete so I can now do more events and meet with people to help empower them," said Master Nick Eagle.The Shops at Norterra Art Festival runs January 23-25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 2460 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085. Admission is free, with highlights including juried artists, live demonstrations, interactive murals, Native American artwork, and live entertainment.Don't miss this unique opportunity to meet Master Nick Eagle in person—perfect for those who have had or seek awakenings, operating at higher levels and seek warrior mindset teachings.Event Details:Date & Time: Saturday, January 24, 202610 a.m.–5 p.m.Location: The Shops at Norterra, 2460 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085Media Contact:Mandy Hawk, Student of Master Nick EagleEmail: eagleawakenme@gmail.comWebsite: masternickeagle.com Instagram: @masternickeagle High-resolution photos, media kit and interview requests are available upon request.

