Beaufort Film Society Announces Official Selections for the 20th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival

Filmmakers From Around the World Get Ready to Gather for BIFF 2026 in February

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today the Official Selections for the 20th anniversary edition of the Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place February 17 - 22, 2026 in Beaufort, SC. Judges selected 54 films and 5 Screenplays from over 500 submissions from 56 countries. The Official Selections span the genres of feature films, documentaries, short films, student films, animation and screenplays.

BIFF 2026 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

FEATURES

Bob's Best Friends

Directed by Randy Kent, Los Angeles, CA

Goody

Directed by Zoe Lubeck, Columbia, SC

Imbalance

Directed by Dale Griffiths Stamos, Santa Barbara, CA

Magic Hour

Directed by Jacqueline Christy, New York, NY

Mr. Wonderful

Directed by: Mark David, St. Louis, MO

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Stronger Than You Think

Directed by: Janice Molinari and Melissa Forman, Santa Monica, CA

The Slave In Your Backyard

Directed by: Daniel Fisher and T. Scott Reeves, Lexington, SC

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Swine Heart

Directed by: Brad Bennett, Lynchburg, VA

The Battle of Honey Hill

Directed by: Will Weinstein, Mount Pleasant, SC

The Sounds of New York

Directed by: Daniel Stanislawski, Wroclaw, POLAND

ANIMATION

Croaked

Directed by: Rohan Gnaniah, Pooler, GA

Jurassic Joyride

Directed by: Patrick Daniel Sandoval, Charleston, SC

The Crawfish Dance

Directed by: David Donar, Ontario, CANADA

The Goblins of Sycamore Street

Directed by: Jay Lorenz, Alpharetta, GA

STUDENT FILM

Collision Theory

Directed by: Vanessa Lavoie, North Hollywood, CA (New York Film Academy)

Goodbye Stranger

Directed by: Neil Zafar Haeems, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA (University of Southern California)

Hell In A Climate Haven

Directed by: Thomas Comick and Amelia Waldeck, Winston-Salem, NC (University of North Carolina School of the Arts)

The Lights Above

Directed by: Luke Salewski, Valley Village, CA (University of Southern California)

Yer Smackin

Directed by: John Field Brown, Austin, TX (Texas State University)

DUTY & HONOR

Forward

Directed by: Alex Luchsinger, Elon, NC

Miles, Morale, and Memories: Bob Hope and World War II

Directed by: Tim Gray, South Kingstown, RI

The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph

Directed by: Michael Gier, Los Angeles, CA

SHORT FILMS

8 AM

Directed by: Thomas Mendolia, Greensboro, NC

Bark

Directed by: Searit Kahsay Huluf, Los Angeles, CA

Headbang

Directed by: Anna Khaja, Los Angeles, CA

Line Dance

Directed by: Timothy McCracken and Robert Kelly McAllister, Denver, CO

Lonely

Directed by; Bobby Bosko Grubic, CROATIA

Magan's Fare

Directed by: Dana White and Chris Knoblock, Willoughby Hills, OH

Never Too Late

Directed by: Colleen Davie Janes, New York, NY

Obit

Directed by: Ben Tedesco, Santa Monica, CA

O & O

Directed by: Jack Lafferty and Griffin Davis, Winston-Salem, NC

Postman

Directed by: Faizan Anees Bazmee, Mumbai, INDIA

Saverio

Directed by: Ellen Anhui, Pasadena, CA

Sienna and the Sit

Directed by: Scottie Thompson, Manhattan, NY

Shoot Shovel and Shutup

Directed by: Trans Hoang Calvin, New York, NY

Snipped

Directed by: Alexander Saul, Charlottenlund, DENMARK

Summerville 70

Directed by: David Boatwright, Charleston, SC

The Drive

Directed by: David Arrow, New York, NY

The Dumbletons

Directed by: Wendell Laurent, Larchmont, NY

The Long-Reigning King of Rollercastle Skateland

Directed by: David Hull, Brooklyn, NY

The Artis Residence

Directed by: Sarah Dresser, Charlotte, NC

The Spanish Lesson

Directed by: Simone Stadler, New York, NY

The Liars of Black Mountain

Directed by: Parker Croft, Los Angeles, CA

Together Forever

Directed by: Lauren Butterfield, Gulfport, FL

Walter

Directed by: Julie Restivo, Claremont, CA

Watching Walter

Directed by: Mitch Yapko, Panorama City, CA

Wanna Be A Star

Directed by: Brian Russell, Fairfield, CT

SCREENPLAYS

Freedom Clan

Written by: Richard Levine, Lady Lake, FL

Panopticon

Written by: Sophia Peaslee, Santa Fe, NM

The Trail

Written by: Yvonne Paulin, Stamford, CT

Two Fingers

Written by: Shelley Reid, Abbeville, SC

Wings

Written by: Maja Pavic, Zagreb, CROATIA

BEST COMEDY NOMINATIONS

Bark (Short)

Bob's Best Friends (Feature)

Collision Theory (Student)

Magic Hour (Feature)

Saverio (Short)

Sienna and the Sit (Short)

The Artis Residence (Short)

The Dumbletons (Short)

The Long-Reigning King of Rollercastle Skateland (Short)

Together Forever (Short)

Walter (Short)

Wanna Be A Star (Short)

Yer Smackin (Student)

BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS

Barkhad Abdi, Magan's Fare (Short)

Jack Lafferty, O & O (Short)

Michael Madsen, Mr. Wonderful (Feature)

Xavier Mills, O & O (Short)

James Naughton, Sit With Me While I Die (Short)

Michael Toureck, 8 AM (Short)

BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS

Piper Collins, Goody (Feature)

Quincy Cho, Saverio (Short)

Sarah Dresser, The Artis Residence (Short)

Sharon Lawrence, Imbalance (Feature)

Julie Restivo, Walter (Short)

Miriam Shor, Magic Hour (Feature)

BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Faizan Anees Bazmee, Postman (Short)

Jacqueline Christy, Magic Hour (Feature)

Michael Gier, The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph (Doc Feature)

Randy Kent, Bob's Best Friends (Feature)

Jack Lafferty and Griffin Davis, O & O (Short)

Brian Russell, Sit With Me While I Die (Short)

BEST ENSEMBLE NOMINATIONS

Magic Hour (Feature)

O & O (Short)

Sienna and the Sit (Short)

Sit With Me While I Die (Short)

The Artis Residence (Short)

Walter (Short)

BEST SCORE NOMINATIONS

Goody, Michael Hilger, Maci Stewart, Quinn Tsan (Feature)

Imbalance, David Arkenstone (Feature)

Postman, Parth Saraf (Short)

The Artis Residence, Seth Dresser (Short)

The Slave In Your Backyard, Gray Haven (Doc Feature)

Together Forever, Lauren Butterfield (Short)

For more information about the 20th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3 member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.

