Tombot Returns to CES 2026 with Enhanced Jennie, the Robotic Companion Designed for Daily Comfort and Well-Being

Tombot, an innovative leader in robotic animal companions and digital health solutions, will reveal the next generation of lifelike robotic pets at CES 2026

Jennie’s upgraded look will be revealed at CES Unveiled, and immersive, home-inspired exhibition booth, highlighting the benefits of robotic pet companionship

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tombot, the robotic animal and digital health solutions company behind the lifelike Labrador Retriever puppy, “Jennie”, announced it will be returning to CES in January 2026 following widespread media and industry recognition. At CES Unveiled, Tombot plans to debut Jennie’s newly enhanced cosmetics. The main exhibition booth will feature an immersive experience for media and attendees to witness seniors interacting with Jennie in real time.

Jennie was created to bring comfort and emotional support to the 300+ million seniors struggling with dementia or mild cognitive impairment, as well as individuals facing mental health challenges including anxiety, loneliness, autism, depression, PTSD, and stress. Jennie mimics the sounds, movements and interactions of an 8-week old puppy— offering the therapeutic benefits of a pet to those who cannot safely care for or support a living animal. As peer-reviewed studies have shown, robotic animals can elicit similar emotional and behavioral responses as live animals, significantly reducing agitation, isolation, and other symptoms associated with cognitive impairment.

"Research shows users strongly prefer AI robots that create a warm and natural presence." said Tom Stevens, Tombot Co-Founder and CEO. "Jennie is designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of settings, including home, hospitals, assisted living and memory care communities."

Designed in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Jennie’s enhanced appearance will now be even more genuine looking, helping to reinforce emotional bond formation.

At CES 2026, the Tombot booth will replicate a comfortable living room environment and provide authentic, everyday interactions between Jennie and senior citizens. These demonstrations will highlight how Jennie can promote daily comfort and relief for individuals suffering cognitive decline or chronic loneliness.

Tombot’s mission is to create the first affordable, FDA-regulated robotic pet— providing mental and physical health benefits while reducing the need for psychotropic medications and improving overall quality of life. By serving families, caregivers, and healthcare providers across home-help, clinical, and long-term care settings, Jennie is setting a new standard in safe, interactive companionship and health monitoring.



Meet Jennie and experience the future of robotic pets firsthand at Eureka Park, Booth #61033. Tombot will also exhibit at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 4 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Tom Stevens, Founder and CEO of Tombot, Inc., will speak on the CES 2026 panel “Will Robots Save Us?” on Thursday, January 8 at 3:00 PM in Venetian, Marcello 4404.

Tombot is a Santa Clarita, CA-based robotic animal and digital health solutions company. Its first product, “Jennie”—a lifelike robotic Labrador puppy—was created to support the 300+ million seniors worldwide living with dementia or mild cognitive impairment, as well as individuals coping with anxiety, loneliness, autism, and PTSD. Exceptionally realistic and fully autonomous, Jennie mimics the movements and responses of an 8-10 week-old puppy, providing the companionship and health benefits of a live animal. With more than 18,000 pre-order and waitlist customers, Jennie has already gained global recognition for advancing robotic solutions that support emotional wellbeing. At CES 2026, Jennie’s final production cosmetics will be unveiled. Tombot's goal is for Jennie to be the first robotic pet recognized both as an FDA medical device and remote safety and health monitoring platform.

