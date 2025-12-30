New Book Warns 'Jobless by Design' Is the Real AI Strategy—and It’s Already Here

Cover of Unnatural Selection by Pafel Dubois

A practical AI ethics book urges guardrails before automated systems quietly reshape work, privacy, and trust.

AI isn’t magic. It’s a construction project—and we are living in the worksite. If we don’t demand guardrails now, we’ll wake up in a world we can’t challenge.” — Pafel Dubois

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the public debates whether AI will “save” us or“replace” us, author Pafel Dubois argues the more immediate threat is already embedded ineveryday systems: automated decision-making that expands surveillance, reshapes work,and reduces people to data points—often with no meaningful way to appeal.In Unnatural Selection : The Catastrophic Cost of Misusing AI, Dubois cuts through tech-utopia narratives to examine the structural reality of the AI era: a modern economy built ondata extraction, automated optimization, and institutional inertia. The book has ranked inthe Top 10 of Amazon’s Labour & Industrial Relations category in the United Kingdomand France—recently reaching #3 in the U.K. and #6 in France—and has also rankedin the Top 25 of multiple U.S. Kindle categories, signaling growing reader urgency aroundwork, privacy, and accountability in the automation age.“AI isn’t magic. It’s a construction project—and we are living in the worksite,” said Dubois.“If we don’t demand guardrails now, we’ll wake up in a world where critical decisions aboutour jobs, our credit, and our reputations are made by systems we don’t understand—andcan’t challenge.”The book maps the quiet mechanisms accelerating this shift, including:• Workforce Restructuring: marketing “augmentation” while building replacementarchitecture.• Surveillance Normalization: data collection expanding far beyond informed consent.• Automation Bias: where the default becomes destiny because pushing back is punished.• The Liar’s Dividend: a deepfake culture where truth is harder to prove and trust is easierto exploit.Rather than stopping at diagnosis, Unnatural Selection includes a practical Field Kit—questions, red flags, and decision rules designed for professionals and everyday readers whorefuse to be passive passengers in an automated world. The Field Kit focuses on concreteaccountability: what to ask before an AI tool is deployed, what transparency must include inreal life, and where to draw bright lines when a system can’t be appealed, audited, or clearlyexplained.A recent NewInBooks feature described the book as “a gripping and necessary wake-up callthat shatters the myths of tech utopia… and shows why reclaiming control starts withunderstanding the system before it finishes rewriting us.”Readers can learn more in the Interview with Pafel Dubois and find official updates,resources, and media materials at PafelDubois.com.AvailabilityUnnatural Selection is available now on Amazon Kindle (U.S.).About the AuthorPafel Dubois is an author and strategist specializing in the intersection of internationalbusiness, algorithmic governance, and human agency. With a degree in InternationalBusiness and a global perspective shaped by cross-cultural experience and fluency in French,he forensically examines how modern digital and institutional structures reshapeprofessional roles. His work focuses on identifying the "Governance Gap" in automatedsystems and providing leaders with actionable frameworks to protect the human element ina rapidly changing corporate landscape.Media ContactPafel Dubois — New York City, NYEmail: contact@pafeldubois.comWebsite: www.pafeldubois.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.