Dorothea Hodge Awarded CBE in the 2026 New Year Honours List

Ms. Dorothea Hodge CBE

Leading communications strategist and global advocate recognised for outstanding contributions to parliamentary and political services.

I am deeply honoured by this recognition. This award is about the impact we’ve made, and the sustained and real change that can be achieved by shared purpose and a commitment to service.” — Dorothea Hodge

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dorothea Hodge, the Founder and CEO of Aequitas Global, has been honoured in the 2026 The New Year Honours List. The prestigious recognition celebrates her exceptional contributions to global advocacy, media, and policy, particularly in amplifying the voices of marginalised communities across the African and Caribbean diasporas.The 2026 New Year Honours list, published in The London Gazette on 30 December 2025, recognises unsung heroes who have made remarkable impacts in their communities. Dorothea’s inclusion on this prestigious list celebrates decades of trailblazing high-impact work across diplomacy, public policy, governance, and global communications.Dorothea’s political career began directing key voter media strategy for Tony Blair’s 2005 General Election campaign, managing outreach to women, young people, and ethnic minorities under Alastair Campbell. She later served as Special Adviser to the Leader of the House of Lords, Baroness Valerie Amos, helping broker legislation including the Race and Religious Hatred Bill. Dorothea has also served two terms as the UK Representative for the Government of Anguilla, a UK overseas Territory, advancing the territory’s governance, economic, and international priorities through strategic advocacy and high-level diplomacy, ensuring Anguilla’s interests were prominent in UK policy, Commonwealth relations, and global discussions.As the founder of Aequitas Global in 2009, headquartered in London, with an office in Abuja, Nigeria, Dorothea has positioned the agency at the intersection of advocacy, media, and policy, leading campaigns that uplift women, young people, and underrepresented communities worldwide. Whether advocating for policy change at the United Nations or working with grassroots organisations in rural communities, Dorothea’s commitment to improving lives remains the cornerstone of her work.Throughout her career, Dorothea has acted as a trusted advisor to prominent global institutions, such as the OECD, UN, Commonwealth, and the Global Fund, and has worked closely with heads of state, policymakers, and development agencies to influence change.Notable highlights of her work include:- Advising the African Development Bank's AFAWA (Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa) initiative, which aims to unlock billions in financing for women-led businesses across 44 countries, working alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Grammy-winning musician and philanthropist, Angelique Kidjo.- Championing climate justice and leading Bayelsa State’s campaign to spotlight the extensive environmental devastation in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, driving international advocacy for a USD 12 billion environmental cleanup programme.- Leading strategic communications for the International Dialogue on Peacebuilding and Statebuilding, a global forum uniting 19 conflict-affected countries representing 1.5 billion people. Over five years Dorothea led the team in securing prominent media coverage in influential titles including the Financial Times, The Guardian and Reuters, strengthening The Dialogue’s political future, and cementing its influence on global peacebuilding policy.- Driving a rapid global media campaign following Hurricane Irma devastated Anguilla, securing coverage across the BBC, The Guardian, The New York Times and CNN, and helping increase UK Government aid pledges to £70 million within five days.- Advising world-renowned British designer Thomas Heatherwick OBE on global communications for major Heatherwick Studio projects, including the Tree of Trees for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the launch of Google’s new Silicon Valley HQ in Bay View, California, and the global rollout of Humanise, the Studio’s campaign for more joyful, human-centred cities."I am deeply honoured by this recognition," said Dorothea Hodge. "The CBE is not just a personal accolade, but a reflection of the collective efforts of all those who have worked alongside me at Aequitas Global. This award is about the impact we’ve made, and the sustained and real change that can be achieved by shared purpose and a commitment to service.”For more information and to arrange interviews please contact:Derrick Owusu Amoako derrick@aeqglobal.com | +447759764174Notes to editorAbout Aequitas Global:Aequitas Global is an award-winning international public policy and communications consultancy. We believe in the power of words and ideas to transform lives.Since 2009 we have worked with visionary leaders, social enterprises and non-profits, global institutions and private sector companies to help them cultivate their global reputation and deliver their vision. Headquartered in London with our Africa Office in Abuja, Nigeria, and a network of associates around the world, they bring together world-class experts in strategy, politics, digital, brand, communications, and policy to work alongside clients to deliver the change they want to see. They are a longstanding signatory to the UN Global Compact and believe in the power of business as a force for good. They’re proud to be working towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.For more information: https://aeqglobal.com/ About Dorothea Hodge:Dorothea Hodge is the CEO of Aequitas Global, an award-winning international public policy and communications consultancy. With over 20 years of experience advising governments, global brands, and institutions across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, Dorothea combines political insight, global perspective, and values-driven leadership.Her career began in corporate communications, working with brands such as Deloitte, Starbucks, before moving into UK politics, advising leaders such as Prime Minister Tony Blair and Baroness Valerie Amos. She has since guided clients through complex political and reputational challenges at the highest levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.