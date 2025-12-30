80% Percent of New Year’s Resolutions Fail by February — Leadership & Life Coach Reveals How to Be in the 8% Who Succeed

Join the SHIFT Movement! Isn't it time you got your SHIFT together?

PEWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 2016 University of Scranton study found that only 8% of people follow through on their New Year’s resolutions. According to Life & Leadership Coach Susan K. Wehrley, the issue isn’t the resolutions themselves — it’s how and why they are made.Wehrley is the creator of SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence™ Blueprint, a methodology that has taught leaders and individuals for more than 37 years how to quiet the chattering ego and integrate gut, heart, and head so decisions are made from inner alignment and intuitive attunement rather than “should-driven” goals.“People don’t fail because the goal or intention is wrong,” Wehrley says. “They fail because their gut, heart, and head aren’t aligned — so they’re disconnected from intuition and inspired action. When goals are set from a belief of ‘not enough,’ the inner critic creates fear, self-doubt, judgment — and ultimately burnout.”To help people make the SHIFT to conscious goal setting, Wehrley is rolling out six ways to learn the SHIFT methodology:• SHIFT Books & Journal Workbooks• SHIFT App• SHIFT Online Training• SHIFT Docu-Reality Series• SHIFT Facebook Community• SHIFT Mastermind ProgramsThe most anticipated launch is the SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence™ Blueprint Docu-Reality Series, premiering January 19, 2026, on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video — a date the Strava study dubs “Quitters Day,” when nearly 50% of people have already abandoned their goals. The series arrives just in time to give viewers what they need to create the lives they love.Designed to showcase the SHIFT methodology in real life, the seven-episode series follows seven contestants as they face challenges that reveal how increased Gut Intelligence™ helps individuals move out of lower levels of consciousness. By aligning with intuition, participants achieve goals with greater ease and success. The series demonstrates that when the chattering mind quiets, the answers are already within.To kick off SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence™ Blueprint premiere, Wehrley is hosting a national SHIFT Watch Party Week held Monday, January 19-22nd, offering viewers the opportunity to:• Join a live Zoom pre-show with insider insights and interviews.• Host their own SHIFT Watch Party with reflection prompts and the ability to receive a free pass to the SHIFT Online Training Platform for hosting at least 3 guests (valued at $199).As a companion to the series, Wehrley recently released two new journal workbooks • My SHIFT Journal• SHIFT the Ego at WorkThese journal workbooks include the SHIFT Gut Intelligence™ Blueprint and the practices the contestants used on the show. It allows viewers to follow along with each episode, practicing and applying the same techniques to their own transformations.Susan K. Wehrley is available for:• TV, radio, podcast, and print interviews• Expert commentary on New Year’s resolutions, intuition, and leadership• Live demonstrations of the SHIFT method, including her renowned S.T.O.P. Technique, which teaches nervous system regulation for greater alignment, attunement, and authentic achievementContact Information:Bonnie BrooksBonnieB@SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.com414-581-0449For more information: www.SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.com

