Consumers Select Schlage as America’s Most Trusted® Door Lock & Hardware Brand for 2026

New findings highlight Schlage’s strong reputation for reliability, security performance, and long-term durability.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedDoor Lock & Hardware Brand Study, identifying Schlage as the most trusted brand among consumers for the seventh consecutive year. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.0, Schlage earned the highest overall trust rating among the nation’s most widely recognized door lock and hardware brands. The findings reflect Schlage’s sustained leadership in perceived product reliability, security performance, and long-term durability—attributes that remain central to consumer decision-making when selecting home door hardware.The 2026 rankings are based on 7,209 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for door locks and hardware within the past 12 months. The study evaluated seven of the most recognized and commonly sought brands, offering insight into the manufacturers most visible to and frequently considered by consumers.Several well-known manufacturers were included in this year’s research, among them Masterlock, Stanley, Yale, Kwikset, Emtek, and Baldwin. These brands represent the companies most frequently considered by consumers across a wide range of door lock and hardware products, providing the competitive context in which trust perceptions are formed. While many brands received strong trust ratings, Schlage remained the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-door-lockset-hardware-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

