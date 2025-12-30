Dunamis Charge and DTE Energy Celebrate Successful Completion of 'Communities in Charge' Pilot Program

Fellowship Chapel: (4) Level 2 Dual Port Chargers Greater Grace: (4) Level 2 Dual Port Chargers

Detroit-Based EV Charging Pilot Delivers BABA-Compliant Infrastructure Across Underserved Communities

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunamis Charge today announced the successful completion of its Communities in Charge (CIC) pilot program, a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2024 in partnership with DTE Energy to expand equitable access to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across underserved communities in Southeast Michigan.The program officially concluded in 2025 with the installation of 56 Level 2 dual-port EV chargers across 26 community locations, delivering a total of 102 charging ports at churches, nonprofits, and community organizations throughout Detroit and surrounding areas. All charging equipment deployed through the program is Buy America, Build America (BABA) compliant, reinforcing a commitment to domestic manufacturing and resilient infrastructure.Closing the EV Access GapCommunities in Charge was intentionally designed to address EV deserts—areas historically underserved by charging infrastructure—while prioritizing Black, Brown, low-income, and rural communities that often face barriers to EV adoption.By placing chargers at trusted neighborhood institutions such as places of worship and nonprofit organizations, the program expands access while also building community trust, education, and awareness around electric mobility.A Model Built for Impact and SustainabilityThe Communities in Charge program was structured to create long-term value for community partners and support a sustainable clean energy ecosystem:- DTE Energy funded the procurement and installation of all EV charging equipment- Dunamis Charge, a Detroit-based manufacturer, supplied Level 2 dual-port charging stations- Host sites cover electricity costs while retaining the ability to generate revenue from charging sessionsThis approach empowers community organizations to become long-term charging hosts while creating a scalable pathway for local economic participation in the clean energy transition.Program Achievements at a Glance- 26 community locations activated- 56 Level 2 dual-port chargers installed- 102 total charging ports deployed- 100% BABA-compliant equipment- Expanded EV education, vendor experience, and workforce participationCommunity Installations & On-the-Ground ImpactAs part of the Communities in Charge program, EV charging stations were installed at trusted community anchors throughout Detroit and Southeast Michigan. These sites serve as access points for clean transportation and hubs for EV education and awareness.A partial list of participating locations includes Focus: HOPE, The Yunion, Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO), Covenant House, Greater Grace Temple, Fellowship Chapel, Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, MiSide, and Gesu School.By placing chargers at mission-driven organizations, Communities in Charge helps ensure EV infrastructure reaches residents where they live, work, worship, and receive essential services—directly addressing EV deserts and advancing inclusive mobility.Leadership Perspective“We are incredibly proud of the partnership with DTE Energy and deeply grateful for the vendors and community partners who helped make Communities in Charge such a success,” said Natalie King, CEO of Dunamis Charge. “This program proves that equitable infrastructure deployment is not only possible—it’s scalable. Our goal is to replicate this model across the nation so more communities can participate fully in the future of transportation.”Vendor & Partner AppreciationDunamis Charge extends its sincere gratitude to the installation and service partners whose expertise and commitment were critical to the program’s success.By partnering with local installation firms including Edgewood, Income Power, Walker-Miller, and Detroit Voltage, the program delivered high-quality installations while creating hands-on workforce experience, expanding EV infrastructure awareness, and directly supporting economic and workforce development among Metro Detroit–based suppliers.Community VoicesCommunity leaders praised Dunamis Charge for its professionalism, technical expertise, and mission-driven approach.“From the very beginning, the Dunamis team demonstrated exceptional professionalism and technical expertise. Their staff took the time to walk us through every detail of the process—from site selection and permitting to equipment installation and operation. They were thoughtful in their recommendations and thorough in their execution.”— Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, Senior Pastor, Greater Grace Temple“They were attentive to our concerns, prompt in their communication, and generous with their time. We felt heard, respected, and supported every step of the way. It's clear that Dunamis is guided by a higher purpose in their work.We commend them for bringing cutting-edge technology to places that are often left behind and for doing so with humility, heart, and excellence.”— Linda Little, President & CEO, Neighborhood Service Organization“The service was top tier. The installation was painless and easy. I only needed to open the doors and pick the location of where we wanted the chargers installed. Thanks for the ease of installation!”— James Early, Facilities Maintenance Manager, Focus: HOPELooking AheadWith Communities in Charge now complete, Dunamis Charge is actively exploring opportunities to expand and replicate the program nationally, leveraging its proven framework to close EV access gaps, promote inclusion, and accelerate adoption in communities that have historically been left behind.For more information about the Communities in Charge program, visit:About Dunamis ChargeHeadquartered in Detroit, Dunamis Charge designs and manufactures high-quality, American-made EV charging solutions focused on accessibility, affordability, and community impact. The company is committed to building infrastructure that powers both mobility and opportunity.Media Contact:📧 info@dunamischarge.com

