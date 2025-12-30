NameBadge.com Reports 90% of Professional Name Badge Orders Now Use Magnetic Fasteners

Professional magnetic name badges manufactured in the United States

U.S. manufacturer shares production data after producing over 15 million name badges for businesses nationwide.

Businesses are choosing magnetic name badges because they last longer, protect clothing, and stay aligned during daily wear—especially when badges are designed to be permanent.” — Andrea Banzin, Vice President, NameBadge.com

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NameBadge.com , a U.S.-based manufacturer of professional name badges and name tags, reports that approximately 90% of all name badge orders now specify magnetic fasteners, reflecting a major shift in how businesses approach daily employee identification.The company produces between 3,000 and 4,000 name badges per day at its manufacturing facilities in Florida and South Carolina and has manufactured more than 15 million name badges over the past 15+ years. Internal production data shows that magnetic name badges have steadily replaced traditional pin-back fasteners as organizations prioritize durability, comfort, and clothing protection.“Pin-back badges made sense when badges were disposable,” said Andrea Banzin, Vice President of NameBadge.com. “But businesses investing in permanent name badges that last five to ten years don’t want employees damaging clothing every day.”According to the company, professional name badges and name tags are interchangeable terms for buyers seeking permanent identification products. What matters most is the fastener type, printing method, and manufacturing quality, not the terminology used.NameBadge.com manufactures name badges using UV flatbed printing, engraving, and deep engraving, allowing for full-color logos, sharp text, and long-term durability. When properly cared for, the company reports that its name badges commonly last five to ten years in daily professional use.Every order undergoes human design review before production, including reorders, to verify spacing, alignment, and logo clarity. This process ensures consistent appearance as organizations add employees over time.The company reports a repeat customer rate exceeding 70%, which it attributes to product longevity, consistent quality, and flexible ordering options. Customers can order name badges and name tags online, through purchase orders, CSV uploads, or custom enterprise workflows, including multi-location fulfillment.NameBadge.com serves a wide range of industries, including hotels and hospitality groups, corporate offices, automotive dealerships, medical practices, and government agencies, supporting both small businesses and national brands.In addition to name badges and name tags, the company also manufactures interior and exterior signage, ADA and Braille signage, banners, event displays, and other identification and branding products using industrial-grade production equipment.Standard production times typically range from four to seven business days, with rush options available depending on order size and production requirements.

