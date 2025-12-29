Sikh truck drivers sue California over mass commercial license cancellations

Immigrant drivers of trucks and other commercial vehicles in California sued the state on Tuesday for canceling about 20,000 licenses, saying officials bowed to pressure from the Trump administration and violated state laws allowing renewal of the licenses.

