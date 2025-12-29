Submit Release
California has sued Trump 52 times this year. Here’s what those suits have accomplished

With little prospect of fending off President Donald Trump’s agenda in Congress or at the ballot box, California has turned, once again, to the courts. With considerable success so far. In lawsuits filed or joined by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, federal judges have blocked the Trump administration’s freeze on virtually all domestic federal funding and mass layoffs in agencies such as the U.S. Department of Education and the AmeriCorps volunteer program.

