ContactAnyCelebrity.com Announces The 25 Most Wanted Celebrities of 2025

The 25 Most Wanted Celebrities of 2025

Contact Any Celebrity released its annual report revealing "The 25 Most Wanted Celebrities of 2025." Elon Musk, Keanu Reeves, MrBeast, and Mark Zuckerberg lead.

Elon Musk remains #1. This year's list shows 2025’s confluence of tech, Hollywood, YouTube creators, business people, and sports. There was a notable decrease in politicians people wanted to contact.” — Jordan McAuley, Founder

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ContactAnyCelebrity.com , the leading online database for verified celebrity contact information, has announced its annual ranking of “The 25 Most Wanted Celebrities of 2025.” The list showcases the stars most frequently contacted by fans, brands, nonprofits, marketers, and the media.“Elon Musk remains #1 on the list, followed by Keanu Reeves, MrBeast, Mark Zuckerberg, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jelly Roll and Taylor Swift.” This shows 2025’s confluence of tech, Hollywood, YouTube creators, business people, and sports. There was a notable decrease in politicians people wanted to contact,” says Jordan McAuley, founder of Contact Any Celebrity "In music, we saw Jelly Roll edge above Taylor Swift to #6 most wanted, while Swift fell to #7. We also saw Sabrina Carpenter hit #11. Eminem remains on the most wanted list at #14 and Dolly Parton at #19,” says McAuley.Celebrities ranked by total contact interest:1. Elon Musk2. Keanu Reeves3. MrBeast4. Mark Zuckerberg5. Cristiano Ronaldo6. Jelly Roll7. Taylor Swift8. LeBron James9. Tyler Perry10. Shaquille O’Neal11. Sabrina Carpenter12. Adam Sandler13. Jimmy Kimmel14. Eminem15. Kevin Costner16. Kim Kardashian17. JD Vance18. Joe Biden19. Dolly Parton20. Warren Buffett21. Bill Gates22. Dwayne Johnson23. Stephen Colbert24. Mel Gibson25. Jennifer AnistonMethodologyThe rankings are based on 1,870,360 total site visits worldwide from January 1, 2025, to December 29, 2025. They reflect who people most wanted to reach for interviews, collaborations, endorsements, charitable donations, and personal messages. Rankings were calculated using internal Google Analytics from ContactAnyCelebrity.com. The data measures total page views and contact-attempt activity associated with profile pages.About Contact Any CelebrityFounded in 1997, ContactAnyCelebrity.com is a trusted resource for verified contact details for celebrities, influencers, and public figures worldwide. Their database includes 59,000+ celebrities plus agents, managers, publicists, and attorneys. Members use the platform to request interviews, pitch partnerships, secure endorsements, send charity requests, and get fan mail addresses. The database is updated daily by an in-house research team.For more information and a FREE 7-Day Trial, visit:

