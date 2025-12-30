ContactAnyCelebrity.com Announces The 25 Most Wanted Celebrities of 2025
Contact Any Celebrity released its annual report revealing "The 25 Most Wanted Celebrities of 2025." Elon Musk, Keanu Reeves, MrBeast, and Mark Zuckerberg lead.
“Elon Musk remains #1 on the list, followed by Keanu Reeves, MrBeast, Mark Zuckerberg, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jelly Roll and Taylor Swift.” This shows 2025’s confluence of tech, Hollywood, YouTube creators, business people, and sports. There was a notable decrease in politicians people wanted to contact,” says Jordan McAuley, founder of Contact Any Celebrity.
"In music, we saw Jelly Roll edge above Taylor Swift to #6 most wanted, while Swift fell to #7. We also saw Sabrina Carpenter hit #11. Eminem remains on the most wanted list at #14 and Dolly Parton at #19,” says McAuley.
Celebrities ranked by total contact interest:
1. Elon Musk
2. Keanu Reeves
3. MrBeast
4. Mark Zuckerberg
5. Cristiano Ronaldo
6. Jelly Roll
7. Taylor Swift
8. LeBron James
9. Tyler Perry
10. Shaquille O’Neal
11. Sabrina Carpenter
12. Adam Sandler
13. Jimmy Kimmel
14. Eminem
15. Kevin Costner
16. Kim Kardashian
17. JD Vance
18. Joe Biden
19. Dolly Parton
20. Warren Buffett
21. Bill Gates
22. Dwayne Johnson
23. Stephen Colbert
24. Mel Gibson
25. Jennifer Aniston
Methodology
The rankings are based on 1,870,360 total site visits worldwide from January 1, 2025, to December 29, 2025. They reflect who people most wanted to reach for interviews, collaborations, endorsements, charitable donations, and personal messages. Rankings were calculated using internal Google Analytics from ContactAnyCelebrity.com. The data measures total page views and contact-attempt activity associated with profile pages.
About Contact Any Celebrity
Founded in 1997, ContactAnyCelebrity.com is a trusted resource for verified contact details for celebrities, influencers, and public figures worldwide. Their database includes 59,000+ celebrities plus agents, managers, publicists, and attorneys.
