The Classic Off-Broadway Show Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding Returns to Seattle

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, a vibrant, madcap, immersive show where the audience joins the fun, runs Feb 4 through Feb. 22 at Seattle’s LIT Immersive venue.

Just like a real wedding, only funnier” — Chicago Tribune

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Perfect Valentine Treat“Just like a real wedding, only funnier” – Chicago Tribune“More comedy than your average pasta sauce” – South Florida InsiderTony n’ Tina’s Wedding, a vibrant, madcap, and immersive show where the audience joins in the fun, opens February 4 and runs through February 22 at Seattle’s LIT Immersive venue, located in Pioneer Square next to Lumen Field.This classic off-Broadway show is the wildest wedding reception you’ll ever see and features Kiela Mellotte from the original Seattle cast as fan-favorite Madeline Monroe. Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding has enjoyed extended runs and worldwide success, winning the hearts of thousands since it first opened in New York City in 1988.Through the drama and the laughs, the show works its magic and draws the audience into the festivities as members of the Italian American families or friends of the bride and groom--drinking, dining, dancing, singing and conversing.For fans of this show, for a special occasion or anyone who wants to feel less like a guest and more like family—Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is a perfect fit.Tickets are now on sale at www.tonylovestina.com/get-tickets and include an Italian buffet dinner and cake. “Wedding Guest” tickets and full-featured VIP packages including enhanced personal experiences available. Shows are 18+ only with a cash bar also available.From the first toast to the last slice of cake, critics agree: You’ll want to RSVP today for Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding.“It’s a wedding to remember!” – New York Post “It’s a hit!” – People Magazine “Get yourself invited!” – WABC-TV “One of the most successful and imaginative hits in history.” – New York Daily News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.