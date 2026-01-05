CoolRoof Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Protective Mini-Split Roof System

Cool Roof

Innovative design protects outdoor HVAC equipment while enhancing residential exteriors

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoolRoof, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of protective accessories for ductless mini-split systems, today announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent for its signature mini-split roof system. The patent was officially issued on December 2, 2025, recognizing CoolRoof’s unique approach to protecting outdoor condenser units from environmental exposure while maintaining a clean, intentional exterior appearance.Designed to mount directly on top of ductless mini-split condensers, the CoolRoof system helps shield equipment from snow, ice, rain, debris, and direct sunlight, supporting long-term performance and durability without interfering with airflow or operation.“This patent is a meaningful milestone for our team,” said Melissa Fiorica, Communications Director for CoolRoof. “It validates the originality of our design and reinforces our commitment to creating practical, thoughtfully engineered solutions for homeowners. We set out to solve a real-world problem with a simple, well-designed product, and this patent reflects that effort.”The CoolRoof system is designed for both new installations and retrofits, offering homeowners an easy-to-install solution that integrates naturally into exterior improvement projects. All CoolRoof products are designed, manufactured, and quality-checked in the United States and ship domestically for fast delivery.CoolRoof products are available directly to consumers through buycoolroof.com.About CoolRoofCoolRoofdesigns and manufactures protective roof systems for ductless mini-split outdoor units. Focused on durability, ease of installation, and clean exterior aesthetics, CoolRoof products help homeowners protect their HVAC investment from harsh weather and environmental exposure, all without compromising performance or appearance.For more information, visit buycoolroof.com.

