Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Public Safety Preparations Ahead of First Night

Mayor Michelle Wu, public safety officials, and First Night representatives today shared the City’s preparations for First Night 2026, Boston’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. This free, family-friendly event is returning to City Hall Plaza for the third year, and will feature live performances, ice sculptures, fireworks and more. The City is a partner of this annual New Year’s Eve tradition, which is run by Boston Celebrations, Inc., and managed by Conventures, Inc. The City and partners are taking steps to ensure residents, families and visitors are safe as Boston celebrates the New Year.

“Since 1976, First Night in Boston has become known around the world as a special, family-friendly tradition to ring in the new year,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are grateful to all of our partners for their work to create this engaging series of events and activations for people of all ages to enjoy, especially as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country. I encourage everyone to keep safety in mind and look out for others as we welcome the new year.”

First Night will feature more than 12 hours of free programming on City Hall Plaza, Copley Square, and other areas around Boston. New this year to First Night are light displays at City Hall Plaza, ice sculptures in Copley Square, and new acts across ten venues throughout the city. This year’s event also marks the 50th anniversary of First Night and builds on Boston 250, the City’s commemoration honoring Boston’s foundational role in the American Revolution and its ongoing legacy of activism, innovation, and community leadership. For additional information on this year’s programming, please visit this link.

The Boston Police Department will be on hand at First Night to support this family-friendly event and remind attendees not to consume alcohol or illicit substances in public spaces or prohibited private spaces, not to fly drones at any First Night activities, to dress accordingly for the weather, and to report any suspicious activity.

“As in years past, the Boston Police will be present around the official First Night celebrations as well as in all of our neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department. “We will utilize district officers as well as those from our specialized units to ensure public safety. If you see something concerning or need to report a party or a disturbance, please report it to an officer nearby or do not hesitate to call 911.”

“With ice sculptures, activities, programming, and music for guests of all ages, First Night shows how Boston opens its doors to the world,” said Dusty Rhodes, President of Conventures, Inc. “With the backing of the City of Boston and its public safety agencies, guests from all corners of our city and all regions of the world can unite in our city to ring in the new year.”

“Our goal is for First Night to be a safe and enjoyable event for all residents, visitors and families,” said Commissioner Paul Burke, Boston Fire Department . “The Boston Fire Department will be fully prepared with additional staffing and specialized resources will be located throughout the city with the ability to respond quickly to emergencies along with our police officers and EMTs. We will be working closely with our public safety partners to keep this event safe for all.”

Boston EMS will be deploying additional personnel at dispatch operations and in ambulances across the city to support emergency medical needs on New Year’s Eve.

“As people come together for First Night in Boston and other New Year’s Eve celebrations, we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable night. Make a plan for getting home, stay aware of the weather, and look out for one another,” said Boston EMS Chief of Department, Jim Hooley. “Boston EMS personnel will be stationed throughout the city and ready to respond. If anyone needs emergency medical care, our crews are prepared. We’re grateful for our EMTs and Paramedics, and for all public safety, healthcare, and other essential workers supporting the city during the holidays.”

First Night festivities will impact traffic and parking in Downtown. People coming into the city to celebrate are strongly encouraged not to drive and to instead use public transportation. Details on parking and traffic restrictions can be found here.

“As we prepare to welcome residents and visitors to Boston for First Night 2026, our goal is to ensure a safe, celebratory, and family-friendly environment for everyone,” said MBTA Chief of Transit Police Kenneth Green. “We ask for the public’s partnership: if you see something, say something. We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly: dress warmly for the conditions, look out for one another, and take advantage of the MBTA to ensure you get home safely. We look forward to a peaceful transition into the New Year!”

MBTA General Manager and Interim MassDOT Secretary Phil Eng announced that the MBTA will not be collecting fares for subway, ferry, bus, and The RIDE service after 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Updated holiday schedules can be found here.