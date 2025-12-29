Saabsoft and Property Finder Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Real Estate Operations in the UAE

Saabsoft and Property Finder Announce Strategic Partnership

Saabsoft partners with Property Finder to unify listings, websites, and leads inside Bitrix24—delivering a complete Real Estate CRM for UAE agencies.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saabsoft Technologies, a leading Bitrix24 partner in Dubai, UAE , today announced a strategic partnership with Property Finder, the Middle East’s largest and most influential real estate listing portal. The collaboration introduces a unified digital ecosystem designed to simplify and modernize how real estate companies manage listings, leads, and customer journeys.At the heart of this partnership is Saabsoft’ Property Listing App for Bitrix24, a proprietary real estate listing solution developed exclusively by Saabsoft and embedded natively inside Bitrix24. The application enables real estate companies to manage their property inventory, publish listings directly to Property Finder, and receive qualified leads automatically back into Bitrix24—creating a centralized and fully connected Real Estate CRM environment.In addition to portal integration, Saabsoft provides end-to-end Website Development services tailored specifically for real estate companies. These websites are fully integrated with Bitrix24 and the Saabsoft Property Listing App, allowing agencies to display live listings on their own websites and capture website-generated leads directly into Bitrix24. This ensures that all inquiries—whether from Property Finder or company websites—are managed from a single system, supporting a complete digital transformation of the real estate sales process.“Our goal has always been to simplify complexity for real estate businesses,” said Ashraf Soubhi, Managing Director of Saabsoft Technologies. “By combining Property Finder’s market leadership with our deep expertise in Bitrix24, native integrations, and real estate website development, we are enabling companies to run their entire operation—from listings to leads to sales—through one unified platform.”The solution is offered to Saabsoft’s Bitrix24 real estate clients as a comprehensive, industry-focused package designed for brokers, developers, and property managers. It delivers improved data accuracy, faster lead response times, better management visibility, and a scalable foundation for growth—positioning Bitrix24 for Real Estate as a powerful operational and sales backbone.This partnership further reinforces Saabsoft’s commitment to delivering practical, enterprise-grade solutions that address real market needs and support the continued evolution of the real estate industry across the UAE and the wider Middle East.About SAABSOFTSaabsoft Technologies is positioned as a forward-thinking, innovative software company specializing in digital transformation, business automation, custom application development, Website Development. Over the years, the company has grown to serve clients across a variety of industries including Government, real estate, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics.

