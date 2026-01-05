Moen Earns Eleventh Consecutive America’s Most Trusted® Faucet Brand Distinction

2026 study findings reflect shopper perceptions across a diverse range of faucet styles and brands.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedFaucet Brand Study, identifying Moen as the most trusted faucet brand in the United States for the eleventh consecutive year. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.0, Moen earned the highest trust rating among the nation’s most widely recognized faucet brands. The findings highlight Moen’s continued leadership in consumer confidence, reflecting strong perceptions of product quality, performance, and long-term value among shoppers evaluating faucet options for their homes.The 2026 rankings are based on 11,893 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for faucets within the past 12 months. The study evaluated 13 of the most recognized and frequently considered faucet brands, offering insight into the companies most visible to and trusted by consumers.Moen led the 2026 rankings with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.0, earning a five-star rating and outperforming all other faucet brands evaluated in the study. Several well-known manufacturers were also included in this year’s research, among them Kohler, Delta, American Standard, Pfister, Grohe, Hansgrohe, Rohl, Brizo, Peerless, Jacuzzi, Elkay, and Sterling. These brands are the most frequently considered by shoppers across a wide range of faucet styles and price points, providing important context on how consumers form trust perceptions in the category. While many brands earned positive trust ratings, Moen remained the clear leader in consumer confidence for 2026.For more information about the Lifestory Research 2026, America's Most TrustedFaucet Brand study, visit the study page https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-faucet-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

