Pure Petal Glow Launches Vitamin C Serum to Help Reveal Brighter, More Radiant-Looking Skin

Pure Petal Glow introduces its Vitamin C Serum, designed to help improve the look of dullness and uneven tone. VitaminCSerum.PurePetalGlow The Pure Petal Glow Vitamin C Serum in a clean, everyday routine—designed to help skin look brighter and more even.

A lightweight daily serum designed to support a more even-looking tone and a fresh, healthy glow.

TIMBER LAKE, SD, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Petal Glow, a skincare brand dedicated to effortless, glow-forward routines, today announced the launch of its Vitamin C Serum—a brightening essential created to help visibly improve dullness and support a smoother, more radiant-looking complexion.

Designed for everyday use, the Pure Petal Glow Vitamin C Serum fits seamlessly into a simple skincare routine. With a lightweight feel and easy layering, it’s ideal for customers who want a consistent, no-fuss step that helps skin look refreshed and luminous.

“Radiant skin starts with a routine you’ll actually stick to,” said Crystal Lind, Founder of Pure Petal Glow. “Our Vitamin C Serum was developed to be that dependable daily step—helping skin look brighter, more even, and naturally glowing.”

A Daily Brightening Essential

Vitamin C is a staple in modern skincare routines for its ability to brighten the appearance of skin and support a more even-looking tone. Pure Petal Glow’s Vitamin C Serum was created to help address common concerns like dullness and the look of unevenness, while remaining comfortable on the skin and easy to incorporate into daily use.

Product highlights:

Helps visibly brighten the look of dull skin

Supports a more even-looking skin tone

Promotes a radiant, healthy-looking glow

Lightweight texture designed for layering under moisturizer and SPF

Ideal for a streamlined morning routine

How to Use

Apply a few drops to clean, dry skin. Follow with moisturizer. For daytime use, finish with sunscreen (SPF).

Availability

The Pure Petal Glow Vitamin C Serum is available December 19, 2025 at https://www.purepetalglow.com.

About Pure Petal Glow

Pure Petal Glow creates skincare essentials that make it easy to build a consistent routine—focused on simple steps and glow-enhancing results that help you look as good as you feel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.