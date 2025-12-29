Here’s everything (so far) Governor Newsom got done in the year that would not end

2025 was a year of strong progress for California – from establishing nation-leading AI guardrails to protect women and children to advancing access to women’s health care to ensuring continued healthy, free school meals, we focused on driving a better future for all and showed up for one another in the process. In 2026, we are committed to turning this progress into lasting change for the Golden State. First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

